Irish news headlines: over two million fully-vaccinated people can dine and drink inside ‘from next week’; Ian Bailey claims he was asked to leave Cork restaurant

More than two million people who have been fully vaccinated will be able to eat and drink indoors under new legislation agreed by the Cabinet.

Vaccinated can dine and drink inside ‘from next week’

From next week people entering restaurants, pubs and cafes will be asked to present proof they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months along with personal identification.

Controversial new State home loan won’t need to be repaid unless house is sold

People who get approved for the Government’s controversial new shared equity scheme will not have to repay the money being provided by the State if they remain in the home. Under the €75m scheme the State will provide up to 20pc of the purchase price of the property.

‘I was asked to leave a restaurant, it deeply hurt. Some people will only be happy when I die,’ says Ian Bailey

Ian Bailey has said he was turned away from a west Cork restaurant as the owner did not “want my sort in the place”. The Manchester-born freelance journalist has told how the recent release of two TV documentaries about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has drawn renewed public interest upon him.

'I felt as if I'd let everyone down' - Marcus Rashford apologises for missed penalty

Marcus Rashford has apologised for his missed penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy but promised to come back stronger in a moving social media post.

Community in mourning as GAA player (23) who died in Greece remembered as ‘life and soul’ of local hurling team

Darren Whelan (23), from Kildimo, Co Limerick, is understood to have been on holiday with friends on the island of Ios when the tragedy occurred on Sunday morning. It is believed Mr Whelan, who played with the senior football and hurling teams at Kildimo Pallaskenry club, fell to his death, possibly from a balcony.

Marc MacSharry actively seeking rebel TDs in bid to drive out Micheál Martin

Rebel Fianna Fáil backbencher Marc MacSharry is actively seeking the names of TDs to sign a motion of no confidence in Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Blood-stained gate in Sophie murder inquiry was not ‘lost’, gardaí reveal

A five-bar gate to the holiday home of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has not been “lost” by gardaí but was disposed of after it was decided it was of no value to the murder investigation. Contrary to a flurry of social media claims alleging Garda incompetence in mislaying the item, it can now be revealed the gate was discarded intentionally.

Daniel McDonnell's Euro 2020 awards: Best goal, magic moment and player of the tournament

As the curtain closes on Euro 2020, a reflection on the standout memories from a thrilling month of football.

Return of indoor dining and drinking this month – here’s everything you need to know

After months of lockdown, restaurants, pubs and cafes will soon be able to welcome customers back indoors again – a welcome development given the unpredictability of the Irish summer. However it won’t be a free-for-all and certain rules will have to be followed before customers can walk through the doors of their favourite establishment again.

Life on the road: ‘Living in our van is so much cheaper than renting in Dublin’

Tania Zorrilla (31) from Dublin left a full-time job in advertising to travel the world with her boyfriend Adam Stocker while living in their converted van.