Irish News headlines: Nphet sidelined as new group to roll out rapid Covid testing, rent hikes to be tied to inflation

Here are some of Thursday's biggest news headlines from around Ireland.

Government set to defy Nphet advice and press on with rapid antigen tests

The Government is to side-line the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and press on with the use of rapid antigen tests to screen people for Covid-19. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has decided to by-pass Nphet and establish a new expert group to fast-track the roll-out of rapid tests to assist in the reopening of the country.

Parents of tragic Estlin Wall (3) tell of relief to finally get full detail of events that led to fatal crash

The parents of three-year-old Estlin Wall said they are relieved to finally hear details of what happened before the fatal collision that caused her death. Estlin, from Ennistymon, Co Clare, was just nine days short of her fourth birthday when she was killed in a crash as her father was driving her to creche.

‘Pressure zone’ rent hikes to be tied to inflation

Tenants could see annual rent increases cut under new rent pressure zone laws that will link hikes to inflation. Currently, rents in these zones can only rise by a maximum of 4pc. Under the new rules, there will be no cap and rents will be tied to inflation, currently at 1.9pc.

Does Ireland really lag behind the whole of Europe when it comes to reopening?

With the Delta variant being blamed for Ireland’s delayed reopening of hospitality, how are other countries proceeding? Amy Molloy investigates.

Magical power of the ‘Disney village’ boosts €600m film industry and set to enchant tourists ‘for next 20 years’

In a time where travel options are still limited, people are continuing to day-trip in their droves to the idyll Wicklow town of Enniskerry to see a taste of the Hollywood Disenchanted set first-hand, indulge in some escapism and treat the kids to a 99.

But what will the magical effect of the Disenchanted film mean long-term and what kind of boost has it given the Irish screen industry?

Spotlight is on vaccine roll-out as the Covid-19 Delta variant expected to grow in strength

Another Covid-19 wave, fuelled by the Delta variant, is on the way but how severe it will be is still unknown. The spotlight on the vaccination roll-out is intensifying. So is the HSE meeting its targets at this crucial juncture and what can we expect in the next three months?

Revealed: The modelling that led Government to delay indoor dining indefinitely

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed indoor dining was off the table for at least a few weeks more on Tuesday, he painted a “stark” picture of Nphet's forecasts should reopening have gone ahead. Prof Nolan laid out what influenced the models and how they worked.

Buying online from UK to come with extra tax charge from today

Online shoppers have been warned tax changes are now in effect that will push up the cost of buying goods from the UK. Vat will be charged on all goods arriving into Ireland from non-European Union countries, including Britain.

Vaccinations at Aviva are to be paused for Japan rugby international

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is out of action as a Covid-19 vaccination centre for the next two days because of Saturday’s rugby international between Ireland and Japan. Up to 3,000 people a day are vaccinated at the Dublin 4 venue.

Jogging James dusts off his canvass shoes as he sprints from door to door in tight two-horse race

“Fix your shirt,” a Fine Gael canvasser tells barrister and Dublin Bay South by-election hopeful James Geoghegan. Dressed in a light-blue shirt, black jeans and black suede Adidas runners, Geoghegan has been, quite literally, sprinting from door to door. Gabija Gataveckaite reports.