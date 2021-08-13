Irish news headlines: Months-long wait to quiz Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch after he’s arrested; 'perfect storm' as no end to property price rises

Experts say property prices are set to continue to rise for the foreseeable future (Andrew Matthews/PA)

‘Perfect storm’ as no end to property price rises

House price rises are set to continue for the foreseeable future as popular rural areas outstrip urban neighbourhoods. The trend of working from home and a scarcity of properties to buy is driving a boom in prices in Border and midlands counties.

Gardaí must wait to quiz ‘The Monk’ after arrest in Spain

Gardaí expect it could be several months before they get to question Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch over his alleged involvement in the Regency Hotel attack. The 58-year-old has been arrested in Spain as part of the investigation into the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne in February 2016.

Man loses rights case after shop took down 'gay pervert’ notices aimed at politician

An evangelical Christian who was not allowed place notices which described a prominent national politician as “a gay pervert” in a supermarket has lost his claim that he was discriminated against on grounds of his religious beliefs.

Dilemma for parents weighing up whether their teenagers should have Covid-19 jab

Parents consenting to vaccination of their young children against Covid-19 face an inevitable dilemma. Health Editor Eilish O'Regan looks at how can parents weigh the benefits and the risks?

Insurance sector refusing people with disabilities

A woman with cerebral palsy has urged the Government to address the insurance sector over its refusal to provide cover to people with disabilities running their own companies.

Irish woman who killed partner in Sydney could be released next year

An Irish woman who stabbed her fiancé to death in Sydney is expected to be released on parole early next year. Cathrina ‘Tina’ Cahill was jailed in 2018 after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of David Walsh.

Europe can expect summer temperatures of 50C

Europe will have to brace for summer temperatures of 50C in future, the UK Met Office warned yesterday, a day after Sicily registered blistering heat of 48.8C in what is believed to be a new European record.

Father hopes to donate kidney to daughter (16) and asks others to join organ register

A father is preparing to make a potentially life-saving kidney donation to his teenage daughter. Joe Kelly is having tests this week in a bid to provide Ali (16) with a new kidney to ensure she can lead a normal life.

Man (80s) dies and three women hospitalised in three-vehicle Galway collision

A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of this vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.



