Irish news headlines: Manhunt underway as girl (17) attacked in ‘attempted abduction’ in Kilkenny; inside story of the DFA Champagne party

Manhunt underway as girl (17) attacked in ‘attempted abduction’ in Kilkenny

A Garda manhunt is under way after a teenage girl was attacked while out walking in rural Kilkenny, in what gardaí believe may have been an attempted abduction. The 17-year-old girl was out walking in the Johnstown area around noon when a man carrying a sharp implement, possibly a scissors, grabbed her.

Champagne-gate report: Burgess put colleagues in ‘difficult position’ as he asked them to huddle closely for selfie

The former secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs has agreed to make a €2,000 donation to charity as a review into the Champagne party held at the department during lockdown revealed fresh details on the controversial gathering.

Mental health watchdog to carry out review after ‘harmful’ prescribing to teens in Kerry

The country’s mental health watchdog is to carry out an independent review following revelations around the inappropriate prescribing of medication to children at the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Move to increase cost of a stamp for second time in one year is branded ‘appalling’

The cost of a stamp is to rise for the second time in less than a year in a move that has been branded “appalling”. The price of a national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 from next month, up from the current €1.10 price.

27 children in care or known to state services lost their lives last year

The deaths of 27 children or young people in care or known to care services were recorded last year, according to figures released to the Irish Independent. Of those 27, four were in care at the time of their deaths, three were in aftercare and 20 were known to social work services.

Nursing homes to reopen to full visits but families urged to use antigen tests

Nursing home residents are to be allowed normal visiting by friends and family from next week. New guidance, which comes into effect next Tuesday, aims to “normalise access” to homes which were devastated by Covid-19 earlier in the pandemic, as long as it is assessed as safe.

The Indo Daily: Crowd pleasers - With fans back at the Six Nations, can Irish sporting events recover from the pandemic years?

‘Parents feel like they’ve been forgotten about’ – minister to tackle waiting lists by streamlining disability services





Junior Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte has said the health system needs to be held accountable for waiting lists and warned that children’s autism services are being affected by staffing issues.

One in three teachers have been bullied by a school colleague

More than one in three teachers in Irish schools has been a target of bullying by colleagues, according to new research. At least 33pc of teachers in a recent survey by the Anti-­Bullying Centre (ABC) in Dublin City University (DCU), reported being victimised at least every “now and then”, but for some it was a daily or weekly experience.

5G for all and 80pc of adults to be trained up to be tech-savvy under Government’s digital drive

Up to 80pc of all adults will have basic digital skills and there will be 5G internet coverage in all populated areas by 2030, under a new government strategy.







