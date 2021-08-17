Irish news headlines: Irish aid worker says she won't leave Kabul, and tax breaks to tempt ‘empty nesters’ to downsize

An Irish aid worker based in Afghanistan has spoken of her determination to remain in the country and help its people as the Taliban sweep into the capital. Closer to home, the Government is considering cuts to stamp duty and capital gains tax for people seeking to downsize. Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...
An Irish aid worker based in Afghanistan has spoken of her determination to remain in the country and help its people as the Taliban sweep into the capital. Mary-Ellen McGroarty from Donegal spoke of ‘scary and nervous’ scenes as she and colleagues were forced to flee to the bunker of their Kabul compound amid the sound of gunshots ringing out over the city.
Tax incentives rather than grants are to be used to encourage empty nesters to put their homes on the market for younger families. The Government is considering cuts to stamp duty and capital gains tax for people seeking to downsize.
Marian Keyes speaks to Ellen O’Regan about the announcement of a new novel revisiting one of her best-loved characters.
Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has said he believes homeless tents should be removed from the capital, and that they add to a perception that the city is “edgy”.
Spanish police are expected to provide an update this morning on whether Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will contest his extradition to Ireland.
Hundreds of bouncy castle business owners are currently operating without insurance, because they cannot source cover after another company quit the Irish market.
The Government is set to defy World Health Organisation advice and press on with rolling out booster shots for vulnerable people and frontline workers from as soon as September.
Alcohol is still so cheap in Ireland that the cost of reaching the weekly low-risk limit is just €4.95 for women and €7.65 for men.
The Na Fianna stalwart said the controversy may have led to a loss of cohesion in the squad which could have impacted on their performance against Mayo in the semi-final clash at Croke Park.
People in their 20s and 30s are among the Covid-19 patients who are having to be admitted to hospital for respiratory support, an infectious disease consultant said yesterday.