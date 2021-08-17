Irish news headlines: Irish aid worker says she won't leave Kabul, and tax breaks to tempt ‘empty nesters’ to downsize

Afghan people climb on top of a plane as they wait at Kabul airport

An Irish aid worker based in Afghanistan has spoken of her determination to remain in the country and help its people as the Taliban sweep into the capital. Closer to home, the Government is considering cuts to stamp duty and capital gains tax for people seeking to downsize. Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

‘I won’t leave. The Afghans need us’

An Irish aid worker based in Afghanistan has spoken of her determination to remain in the country and help its people as the Taliban sweep into the capital. Mary-Ellen McGroarty from Donegal spoke of ‘scary and nervous’ scenes as she and colleagues were forced to flee to the bunker of their Kabul compound amid the sound of gunshots ringing out over the city.

Tax incentives for empty nesters

Tax incentives rather than grants are to be used to encourage empty nesters to put their homes on the market for younger families. The Government is considering cuts to stamp duty and capital gains tax for people seeking to downsize.

Marian Keyes interview: 'I was daunted at writing a sequel after so many years'

Marian Keyes speaks to Ellen O’Regan about the announcement of a new novel revisiting one of her best-loved characters.

Homeless tents ‘make capital feel unsafe and should be removed’

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has said he believes homeless tents should be removed from the capital, and that they add to a perception that the city is “edgy”.

Spanish police to issue update today on ‘Monk’ and extradition status

Spanish police are expected to provide an update this morning on whether Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will contest his extradition to Ireland.

Parents warned to hire bouncy castles ‘at own risk’

Hundreds of bouncy castle business owners are currently operating without insurance, because they cannot source cover after another company quit the Irish market.

Government to defy WHO advice and begin rollout of booster shots

The Government is set to defy World Health Organisation advice and press on with rolling out booster shots for vulnerable people and frontline workers from as soon as September.

Cheap booze prices mean just €5 can push someone over the low-risk weekly limit

Alcohol is still so cheap in Ireland that the cost of reaching the weekly low-risk limit is just €4.95 for women and €7.65 for men.

Secret training session during lockdown may have ‘unsettled’ the Dubs – former manager Pillar Caffrey

The Na Fianna stalwart said the controversy may have led to a loss of cohesion in the squad which could have impacted on their performance against Mayo in the semi-final clash at Croke Park.

Young Covid patients hospitalised for breathing support ‘mostly unvaccinated’

People in their 20s and 30s are among the Covid-19 patients who are having to be admitted to hospital for respiratory support, an infectious disease consultant said yesterday.