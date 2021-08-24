Irish news headlines: Events industry hits out at ‘special treatment’ for GAA; baby of mum who died of Covid baptised at her funeral

Here are today's biggest stories on Independent.ie

Events industry hits out at ‘special treatment’ for GAA

The events industry has hit out at what its members see as preferential treatment of the GAA despite obvious social distancing breaches around high-profile matches.

‘Milliam’ declared Love Island 2021 winners as Liam apologises to Millie for dalliance with Lillie in Casa Amor

Millie and Liam have been declared the winners of Love Island 2021. Millie, a 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, and Liam (22) a bricklayer from Wales, went into the final as favourites to win, and beat fellow finalists Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to take the prize money.

Some critically ill Covid patients staying in ICU for 30 days, say doctors

Dr Patrick Seigne, an intensive care consultant in Cork University Hospital, highlighted the toll on seriously ill Covid-19 patients. To date in the pandemic patients’ periods spent in intensive care have ranged from a number days to many months.

Rescuers used tidal patterns to find swimmer after 12 hours at sea

A coxswain used his knowledge of the tides to help rescue a swimmer 4km from shore after 12 hours in the waters of Tralee Bay. A school of dolphins had also surrounded the hypothermic and exhausted man, who is believed to be from Derry, off the Co Kerry coastline.

Sadness and joy as baby of mum who died of Covid is baptised at her funeral

Mourners at the funeral service for new mum Samantha Willis, who died from Covid-19 after giving birth, were told of the “deep sadness” within the community and how “death and life were all interwoven”. During the service, her two-week-old daughter Eviegrace was also baptised.

‘Politicking keeping live gigs shut as 40,000 allowed in Croker’

The live events industry has been “completely left behind” according to musicians devastated by the ongoing restrictions in the sector.

Over 200,000 under-18s have jab as schools ready to open

More than 200,000 children aged 12 to 17 have had at least one Covid-19 “back to school” jab as classrooms prepare to reopen amid fears around the highly infectious Delta variant.

10 ways to save on the cost of going back to school

This time of year can place a huge financial burden on parents, but there are some ways to ease the pain.