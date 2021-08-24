Irish news headlines: Events industry hits out at ‘special treatment’ for GAA; baby of mum who died of Covid baptised at her funeral

Here are today's biggest stories on Independent.ie
The events industry has hit out at what its members see as preferential treatment of the GAA despite obvious social distancing breaches around high-profile matches.
Millie and Liam have been declared the winners of Love Island 2021. Millie, a 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, and Liam (22) a bricklayer from Wales, went into the final as favourites to win, and beat fellow finalists Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to take the prize money.
Dr Patrick Seigne, an intensive care consultant in Cork University Hospital, highlighted the toll on seriously ill Covid-19 patients. To date in the pandemic patients’ periods spent in intensive care have ranged from a number days to many months.
A coxswain used his knowledge of the tides to help rescue a swimmer 4km from shore after 12 hours in the waters of Tralee Bay. A school of dolphins had also surrounded the hypothermic and exhausted man, who is believed to be from Derry, off the Co Kerry coastline.
Mourners at the funeral service for new mum Samantha Willis, who died from Covid-19 after giving birth, were told of the “deep sadness” within the community and how “death and life were all interwoven”. During the service, her two-week-old daughter Eviegrace was also baptised.
The live events industry has been “completely left behind” according to musicians devastated by the ongoing restrictions in the sector.
More than 200,000 children aged 12 to 17 have had at least one Covid-19 “back to school” jab as classrooms prepare to reopen amid fears around the highly infectious Delta variant.
This time of year can place a huge financial burden on parents, but there are some ways to ease the pain.