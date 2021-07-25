Irish News headlines: Calls for Covid jabs for children aged over 5; controversial funeral investigated by gardaí

Vaccinations: Give the jab to all children aged five-plus, says expert

Children aged five and upwards must be considered for Covid-19 vaccines to protect the country from the risk of virus outbreaks, a leading infectious diseases expert has said. As the country further re-opens pubs and restaurants tomorrow, Dr Paddy Mallon warned: “I think schools have the potential to be a problem.”

No tracking on UK arrivals’ tests before exit from quarantine stay

The Department of Health has not been tracking whether more than 135,000 people who have arrived into Ireland from the UK since February are getting a Covid-19 test before ending their home quarantine. Since February 4, travellers arriving from Britain to Ireland have been required to complete a period of 14-day home quarantine.

Convicted UVF murderer says he will ignore any truth and reconciliation plan

A UVF killer — who was part of the notorious Glenanne gang that carried out the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, as well as the Miami Showband massacre — says he won’t provide any information about the group’s activities to a proposed truth and reconciliation initiative.

Security ramp-up at Leo Varadkar’s new home is ‘for good reason’

Gardaí have identified “security concerns” at the new Dublin home Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is moving into with his partner Matthew Barrett, following a security assessment of the property.

Controversial funeral of Dean Maguire investigated by gardaí

Gardaí are investigating several road traffic offences surrounding the funeral of serial burglar Dean Maguire — which has been condemned for “glorifying” criminality — but mourners will not be penalised for pandemic restriction breaches.

John Paul Phelan to escape Fine Gael rap for missing vote on indoor dining legislation

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan is unlikely to face any sanction from his party over his failure to vote for the Government’s new indoor dining legislation earlier this month. Mr Phelan was absent for the vote on July 14 on the legislation that will give effect to new public health measures, which come into force from tomorrow.

‘My murdered daughter had to be identified through her tattoos’

Andrea Brannigan tells Ali Bracken about her four-year wait for justice for her daughter Danielle McLaughlin.

Big Read: Murder and betrayal on the lonely waters of Lough Erne

As Lu Na McKinney’s lifeless body lay floating in the calm waters of Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh on a cold April night in 2017 her killer husband Stephen thought he had covered his tracks by claiming she had fallen in after checking the mooring ropes of the boat they had hired.

Stephen McKinney had grown bored of his wife Lu Na and wanted out of his 14-year marriage so he decided to kill her on a family boating holiday. Read the shocking story here.

DPP examines claims garda sexually assaulted woman in station

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is considering whether a garda should face criminal charges after being arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a garda station. The officer, based in Leinster, has been suspended since February, when he was arrested on suspicion of the offence by specialist officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Industry ‘on edge’ ahead of first day of full service

Pub and restaurant owners are being threatened by anti-vaxxers and likened to the Nazis over indoor dining rules, writes Niamh Horan.