Irish news headlines: Budget report says to raise social welfare but not pension; and number of burglaries plunges after gang killed in N7 crash

€5 rise in pension all but ruled out as officials back higher benefits for workers

A €5 increase in the State pension is as good as ruled out in detailed analysis that instead backs higher benefits for working-age people on social welfare in next month’s Budget.

Teachers warn of silent spreading of virus in classrooms as restrictions ease

Teachers last night warned of the danger of Covid-19 silently spreading in schools if decisions are taken too soon to ease restrictions requiring children who are close contacts of a confirmed case to stay at home.

Culture Night 2021: Spotlight returns to live arts and music

The ‘in-person’ fun drought has finally come to an end. Ciara O’Loughlin runs through tonight’s events countrywide.

Number of burglaries plunges after gang killed in N7 crash

A significant decrease in burglaries in most Leinster counties is being attributed by senior gardaí to the deaths of three prolific criminals as well as a number of arrests.

Ireland bottom of 38 nations for portion of GDP spent on schools

Ireland ranks last of almost 40 countries for the proportion of national wealth it spends on education, according to a report from the Paris-based think-tank, the OECD.

Watch: Stolen Range Rover repeatedly rams BMW with man and two children inside

President denies ‘snub’ over event to be attended by queen

President Michael D Higgins has denied snubbing an event with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to commemorate the partition of Ireland and the establishment of Northern Ireland.

Marques to be banned from going near children after he is released

The Irishman jailed for 27 years for being the world’s largest facilitator of child sex abuse imagery will be banned from public parks and other places where children gather when he is eventually released from a US prison.

Epstein’s agent friend charged over second rape incident

A French former model agent and friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein has been formally charged for a second time over the rape of a minor.