Irish news headlines: Budget report says to raise social welfare but not pension; and number of burglaries plunges after gang killed in N7 crash

A €5 increase in the State pension is as good as ruled out in detailed analysis that instead backs higher benefits for working-age people on social welfare in next month’s Budget.
Teachers last night warned of the danger of Covid-19 silently spreading in schools if decisions are taken too soon to ease restrictions requiring children who are close contacts of a confirmed case to stay at home.
The ‘in-person’ fun drought has finally come to an end. Ciara O’Loughlin runs through tonight’s events countrywide.
A significant decrease in burglaries in most Leinster counties is being attributed by senior gardaí to the deaths of three prolific criminals as well as a number of arrests.
Ireland ranks last of almost 40 countries for the proportion of national wealth it spends on education, according to a report from the Paris-based think-tank, the OECD.
President Michael D Higgins has denied snubbing an event with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to commemorate the partition of Ireland and the establishment of Northern Ireland.
The Irishman jailed for 27 years for being the world’s largest facilitator of child sex abuse imagery will be banned from public parks and other places where children gather when he is eventually released from a US prison.
A French former model agent and friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein has been formally charged for a second time over the rape of a minor.