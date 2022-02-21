Irish news headlines: Big chill and snow will sweep in after third major storm; Six gardaí ‘can’t recall’ drug probes at the centre of lawsuit

Orange wind warning issued for several western counties as Storm Franklin moves in

Sub-zero chill and snow to follow third major storm to hit country in a week

Snow and sub-zero temperatures will follow on the tail of an unprecedented third major storm in the space of a week.

Six former gardaí ‘cannot remember’ drug operations at centre of explosive lawsuit allegations

Six retired gardaí have all claimed they can no longer recall significant alleged events described in an explosive lawsuit focusing on the handling of major drugs investigations.

Living with chronic pain: ‘You have to grieve the loss of the person you once were’

Aged 32, artist Ciara Chapman woke up with severe pain in her leg after a bad fall that led to foot drop. Seven years on from her first of many specialist visits, she tells Liadán Hynes the massive toll it has had on her life.

The Indo Daily: Reality bites – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s very public split

Dancing gardaí may get back on the beat at St Patrick’s Day parade

They went viral with their snappy Jerusalema challenge, lifting the nation’s spirits at the height of the pandemic last year. Now local gardaí will be taking centre stage at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Tralee, Co Kerry.

EU ‘demonising’ red meat by linking it to cancer, says minister

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has accused the EU of “demonising” red and processed meat in a new €170m food promotion programme.

The minister, the Tayto Park boss and the €4,200 donation that breached Sipo regulations

Businessman Ray Coyle sent cheques to the election account of Helen McEntee, writes Philip Ryan.

France and Russia to hold talks in last-ditch effort to secure Ukraine ceasefire

France said last night it would hold urgent talks with Russia on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avoid an invasion.

‘I hope I never have to use my gun skills,’ says mum Alisa

Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia.

Gender pay gap at Ryanair stretches to almost 68pc despite more female pilots

Ryanair's gender pay gap has widened despite a surge in applications by women for pilot jobs.