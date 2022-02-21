Irish news headlines: Big chill and snow will sweep in after third major storm; Six gardaí ‘can’t recall’ drug probes at the centre of lawsuit

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this morning.
Snow and sub-zero temperatures will follow on the tail of an unprecedented third major storm in the space of a week.
Six retired gardaí have all claimed they can no longer recall significant alleged events described in an explosive lawsuit focusing on the handling of major drugs investigations.
Aged 32, artist Ciara Chapman woke up with severe pain in her leg after a bad fall that led to foot drop. Seven years on from her first of many specialist visits, she tells Liadán Hynes the massive toll it has had on her life.
They went viral with their snappy Jerusalema challenge, lifting the nation’s spirits at the height of the pandemic last year. Now local gardaí will be taking centre stage at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Tralee, Co Kerry.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has accused the EU of “demonising” red and processed meat in a new €170m food promotion programme.
Businessman Ray Coyle sent cheques to the election account of Helen McEntee, writes Philip Ryan.
France said last night it would hold urgent talks with Russia on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avoid an invasion.
Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia.
Ryanair's gender pay gap has widened despite a surge in applications by women for pilot jobs.