Irish news headlines: almost all restrictions to be lifted on October 22, while compulsory face masks for children now being reviewed

New normal as almost all Covid curbs to be lifted on October 22

The wearing of face masks in certain settings will be one of the few pandemic measures to remain past October. The Irish Independent also understands that the use of Covid passes for domestic use will also come to an end on October 22.

Compulsory face masks for children under age of 13 now being examined

News of a review comes as classrooms around the country reopen this week with primary school pupils exempt from wearing a face mask. A spokesman for the patient watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority revealed yesterday it has been asked by the National Public Health Emergency Team to examine the latest evidence on the minimum age for wearing face masks.

Bóthar facing multiple employment cases in wake of funds scandal

Embattled development aid charity Bóthar is facing a number of employment cases after letting most of its staff go in the wake of the scandal over the misappropriation of funds by its former chief executive.

In his own words: Bailey to write about arrest after Sophie murder

Ian Bailey is to write his first ever personal account of the events leading up to his arrest by gardaí investigating the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder. The English journalist said it will likely result in him writing an autobiography.

‘Satellite chip’ in new iPhone to signal end of rural mobile dead zones

This year’s updated iPhone could be the beginning of the end for mobile dead zones in rural areas. According to a new report, the iPhone 13 is set to include satellite communications technology that could allow calls and texts without having to use a regular mobile network.

EU ‘will act to prevent mass, uncontrolled migration’ due to Afghan crisis

The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan last night, bringing US involvement there to a close after 20 years of conflict.

‘It’s been phenomenal’ – charities report huge number of hair donations for wigs

A number of charities are reporting a “huge” number of hair donations since restrictions eased and salons reopened at the end of April.

Hard selling by beef farmers delays plans to cut prices

Efforts by meat processors to cut beef prices further this week have been scuppered by good weather and a buoyant UK market. Beef prices had fallen from highs of 4.30c/kg in recent weeks after successive cuts by factories in the wake of higher supplies.

Judge rules mother can’t see son (11) until she gets Covid-19 jab

A mother has been told by a judge that she cannot see her 11-year-old son until she has got a Covid-19 vaccine. When Rebecca Firlit joined a virtual court hearing with her ex-husband earlier this month, the Chicago mother expected the proceedings to focus on child support. But the judge had other plans.