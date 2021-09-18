Irish news headlines: €5 increase in the State pension for Budget 2022 still on the table, and shop for Christmas toys now to avoid disappointment

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Ministers push for €5 on pension despite warnings

A €5 increase in the State pension remains on the table for Budget 2022, despite official warnings from civil servants that social welfare rises should be aimed at working-age people

Shop now for Christmas toys due to possible shipping delays

Customers are being advised to “shop early for Christmas” due to shipping delays caused by Covid-19, Brexit chaos and stratospheric freight container costs.

The prospect of Graham Dwyer being released on a legal technicality, however slim, would be of great concern

Prospect of killer being released on a legal technicality, however slim, would be of great concern, writes Paul Williams.

‘Abject management failures’ caused dozens to become ill after drinking tap water

Serious incidents at two water treatment plants in recent weeks left residents in one town sick and put the health of others at risk.

More than 1,000 social media posts reported by the HSE

THE HSE has reported more than 1,000 social media posts for misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination programme.

Families face €400 energy price shock this winter

Families face paying €400 more for their electricity and heating this winter. The soaring cost of energy will come as a huge shock to many as the nights draw in.

Linking State pension age to rising life expectancy

The Department of Finance analysis says men born today are expected to live 17 years longer than those born in 1951, who reached State pension age in 2017. Women are expected to live 18 years longer.

Minister flies out to Ryder Cup amid debate over hosting major events

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin will travel to Wisconsin next week to attend the Ryder Cup along with three officials. The minister’s attendance at the golf event is being touted as an effort to help promote inward tourism.

Age, sex, height, trauma: You can map a person’s entire biological history through the bones



The exhumation of Baby John is the latest case where its hoped forensic advancements can make the missing link

Breakthrough infections lead to 51 fully vaccinated patients ending up in ICU

This comes as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care rose to 73 yesterday, the highest level since this fourth wave of the pandemic began in early July.