Irish headlines: new restrictions on children mixing 'short-term'; Andrew McGinley says RTÉ's explanation for dropping Late Late Show appearance 'doesn't add up'

RTÉ explanation for dropping ‘Late Late’ invite ‘doesn’t add up,’ says Andrew McGinley

Andrew McGinley said that he yet to be invited to a meeting with RTÉ about its decision to drop him from the Late Late Show last month. The grieving father said he was still “hurting” over the move and cannot understand how the broadcaster managed to arrive at such a decision.

Restrictions on under 12s mixing indoors likely to be ‘short term’, says Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said new restrictions on young children mixing with friends indoors will be “short-term” but are necessary to ensure family gatherings are safe over Christmas.

Anti-vax zealot may face charges after death of Covid-19 patient

Gardaí are recommending criminal charges be brought against anti-vax extremist Antonio Mureddu in connection with Covid patient Joe McCarron’s departure from hospital in Donegal while gravely ill.

HSE to reveal credit card expenses of top executives

The HSE has said it will publish a backlog of credit card expenditure of its senior executives on its website after a four-year gap in the practice. It had promised more than a decade ago to make public the corporate credit card expenses of its executives every quarter.

Toy Show stars unwind: ‘Jackson didn’t speak until he heard trance music’

The father of the DJ brothers who stole viewers’ hearts on Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show has described how playing trance music in the family’s home helped their youngest son say his very first words.

Holly Hannon: "I haven't made a single friend in college and almost cried in lectures. We need to talk about how lonely it can be"

"These first few months of college have been the hardest of mine, for a multitude of reasons, and I know I’ll remember them always. It’s even more painful when you’ve spent the last 18 or 19 years preparing for this new chapter, and for it to be the exact opposite of what you’ve hoped for", Holly Hannon writes.

Chef Richard Corrigan: ‘I would have drank myself to death – my bar bills were bigger than my mortgage’

Here the chef talks about excessive boozing, his long-held farm-to-table ethos, famous patrons (Madonna, Prince Charles, Michael Jackson, sending fish and chips to Jay-Z’s private plane), a united Ireland, the pandemic in London – and fighting off drug dealers.

Talks ramp up to allow student teachers to fill substitute gap

Efforts to increase the number of available substitute teachers will continue this week as the Government moves to ensure schools will have the resources available to stay open through the winter, amid concerning Covid caseloads among children.

Consultant in sex abuse probe who moved to Pakistan told gardaí he will talk

Gardaí have been told a consultant who moved to Pakistan after sexual assault allegations were made against him at Naas General Hospital will be “happy” to return to speak to them.