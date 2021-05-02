Ireland news headlines: two out of three people fear United Ireland will see a return to violence and new law proposed to speed up house sales

Poll: Two thirds say united Ireland vote risks return to violence

Two thirds of people North and south fear the prospect of a united Ireland could risk peace and lead to a return to violence in Northern Ireland, according to a Sunday Independent/Kantar opinion poll. The island-wide poll also finds cross-Border rejection that only a 50pc plus 1 majority is needed to carry a referendum on a united Ireland and for the result to be accepted

New law proposes to reduce gazumping and speed up house sale process

The length of time it takes to buy a house would be reduced significantly and some hurdles that cause many sales to fall through would be eliminated under new legislation being brought forward by a former minister. Property experts say the proposed rules could reduce the length of time it takes to buy or sell a home from months down to weeks.

M&S seeks 245 Irish redundancies

Marks & Spencer is seeking 245 voluntary redundancies across its 18 Irish stores as part of a realignment of its business model in Ireland. Flagship stores in Grafton St and Mary St in Dublin and Patrick St in Cork, as well as at Liffey Valley and Dundrum shopping centres, would bear the brunt of the redundancies but staff at all 18 stores with 10 years’ service could apply.

Donegal sports chief warns of new local restrictions

A danger of specific lockdown restrictions in Donegal was cited in a strong warning issued by Donegal GAA Chairman Michael McGrath. His warning came following a tough statement by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who declared there were “clear examples of non-compliance” across Donegal

Former TD Kate O'Connell questioned over leak

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has been interviewed by gardaí as a witness in the Leo Varadkar leaked document investigation, while party colleague and TD Bernard Durkan is due to meet officers this week to provide a sworn statement.

Government urged to set-up pay-out scheme for injuries tied to vaccine

A very small number of people in Ireland who receive the Covid vaccination could suffer a significant injury as a result and could then be entitled to compensation, a leading personal injury solicitor has warned. Gerry Moloney, a partner at Moloney & Co Solicitors in Naas in Co Kildare, has urged the Government to establish a vaccine compensation scheme, similar to that already in place in the UK and the US.

TDs rally against plan for minimum pricing of alcohol

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs, including former Cabinet ministers, are objecting to plans to press ahead with the minimum unit pricing (MUP) of alcohol without Northern Ireland. The Sunday Independent revealed last weekend that the Government is to introduce MUP which will increase the price of cheap wine, beer and spirits within weeks.

Summer doubts spark new fears of job cuts at Aer Lingus

There was intense speculation amongst Aer Lingus staff this weekend over claims that the airline is poised to launch a new round of deep job cuts unless air travel reopens this summer. At least 600 staff have already left the airline over the course of the pandemic and workers continue on 50pc of pay, having seen wages fall as low as 30pc last year.

