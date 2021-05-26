Ireland News Headlines: Two gardaí injured in Blanchardstown shooting, and budget watchdog warns State at risk of spending catastrophe after Covid

Gardaí at the scene of an armed siege at the Whitechapel estste near Blanchardstown. Photo: Frank McGrath

Elsewhere, the economy is ready to bounce back quickly from Covid-19 but the Government's medium-term plans to deal with the financial fallout are poor, the budget watchdog has warned.

Two gardaí injured as shots fired during hours-long siege in Dublin

Two garda detectives were injured in a terrifying shooting incident in west Dublin yesterday evening. It is suspected that a notorious gangland criminal fired the shots which led to two gardaí being injured in a gun attack in Blanchardstown.

Doubts on whether British tourists can avoid our quarantine over Indian variant

There are fresh doubts over whether British tourists will be able to avoid strict quarantine measures when they arrive in Ireland during the summer months as fears grow over the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

State at risk of spending catastrophe after Covid

The economy is ready to bounce back quickly from Covid-19 but the Government’s medium-term budgetary forecasts are poorly founded and not fit to meet the fiscal challenges of the next few years, according to the State’s budget watchdog.

Opposition accused of ‘putting politics ahead of problem solving’ in scrutiny of new housing bill

Opposition parties were accused of “putting politics ahead of problem solving” in their scrutiny of the Land Development Agency Bill. Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins said she hoped that the public were not tuning into yesterday’s meeting of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

Dev’s ‘audacious assault’ on the Custom House marked by State a century on

Dozens of volunteers entered the Custom House on May 25, 1921, armed with cans of paraffin and bales of cotton waste and axes to smash down doors. It was a daring propaganda coup designed to keep the Irish story on the front pages of the world’s newspapers. Éamon de Valera had done the maths, calculating that the loss of the Custom House would inflict a loss of £2m on the British exchequer – around £100m (€115m) today.

Andrew McGinley shuts Facebook page after trolls target mentally ill wife Deirdre Morley over killings

ANDREW McGinley, whose three children were killed, has been forced to close a Facebook account due to “horrific” comments directed at his mentally ill wife Deirdre Morley. The page, named ‘Conor’s Clips’, was being used to promote initiatives set up to remember Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

‘A behind the bra in the corner seats at the disco pay rise’ – emails to Taoiseach reveal public anger at €81k pay hike for top civil servant

Taoiseach Micheál Martin received an email warning him that he risked sending an “unambiguous message” that a senior civil servant’s job was more important than his own by backing a €81,000 pay hike. Emails from members of the public to Mr Martin’s office also described an increase for the role of secretary-general at the Department of Health – since filled by Robert Watt – as a “salary travesty”.

Half of 18 to 34-year-olds fear they won’t be able to buy home in next 10 years

Many people who want to buy their own home are pessimistic about their prospects of being able to purchase any time soon. New research undertaken by Behaviour and Attitudes for business group Ibec also shows there is strong support among the public for Government measures to improve the supply of affordable homes.

Pope orders new home for altar boys after abuse claim



Pope Francis has ordered a residence for altar boys who serve mass in St Peter’s Basilica to move out of the Vatican, after the home became the subject of a sexual abuse trial.

Europa League final: Solskjaer may be about to get his hands on a big silver symbol of progress

Will this be remembered as a successful season for Manchester United? In a way, it already is. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can prepare for this Europa League final knowing the stakes are not too high. He has achieved the minimum expectation at Old Trafford at the start of every campaign: qualifying for the Champions League.