Ireland news headlines: Top up vaccines in winter to tackle variants; Family affected by mica controversy 'have to tear our home down and need 100pc redress'

Booster vaccines to be offered in winter to head off risk of Covid-19 variant surge

Vaccine booster shots will be offered to fully vaccinated people this winter as part of a Government plan to tackle the spread of Covid-19 variants. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will discuss whether booster shots should match the vaccine a person originally received or if they can be mixed.

‘Mica should never have been allowed in, we’ve to tear our home down and need 100pc redress’

From the outside, the Canny family home looks solid, strong and comfortable. But what lies beneath tells a different story – the foundations aren’t strong enough to hold it up and it has to be demolished.

‘It shouldn’t be more difficult to travel now than it was before we got vaccinated’

A Cork man who couldn’t travel home for his grandmother’s funeral says the decision to close the Common Travel Area has had heartbreaking consequences for Irish people in Britain.

Mickey Harte says authorities in Mauritius want unsolved murder of his daughter Michaela McAreavey to ‘go away’

GAA manager Mickey Harte has said he will continue to fight for justice for his murdered daughter Michaela and put pressure on the authorities in Mauritius to catch her killers. He said the Mauritian authorities want the unsolved murder to “go away”, however he and Michaela’s widower John McAreavey will not let that happen.

Mum of two girls believed to have been dumped in sea off Tenerife by their dad wishes she could have held their hands and died with them

The mother of the two children allegedly killed by their own father and dumped in the sea off Tenerife has said she wishes she had been holding their hands and died with them in an emotional letter. Police are still searching for Tomas Gimeno and his youngest daughter, one-year-old Anna, after finding the body of his eldest girl, six-year-old Olivia, in a sports bag attached to an anchor more than 3,000ft underwater on the ocean bed on Thursday.

Gardaí give British police name of man they say is buying and selling large number of stolen Irish dogs

Gardaí have given key information to UK police about a man who is suspected of selling a large number of the dogs that were stolen here during a lockdown crime epidemic, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Outdoor play during lockdown blamed for rise in e-coli infection in children

Extra outdoor playtime for children living rurally during lockdown is being blamed for an increase in a dangerous form of e-coli infections. The increase was recorded mainly in toddlers and children of primary school age during the first four and a half months of this year.

Former Tusla employee claims he was victim of smear campaign

A former Tusla employee has alleged he was the victim of a smear campaign and had confidential counselling information accessed after he raised concerns over procurement and staff training.

US President Joe Biden had ‘candid discussion’ with Boris Johnson over Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden urged Boris Johnson to ensure the Northern Ireland peace process is protected in his bitter row with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements, the White House has disclosed.

'He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation' - Denmark team doctor says Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and that “he was gone” prior to being resuscitated. Eriksen collapsed on Saturday during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland before being treated on the pitch and taken to hospital, where his condition has since been described as “stable”.