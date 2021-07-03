Ireland News headlines today: Varadkar says fourth wave won't lead to lockdown and Belfast buzzes with visitors from the Republic

‘We can weather Delta threat,’ insists Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as a fourth wave of coronavirus looms.

‘No reason to believe’ fourth lockdown on way with Delta – Tánaiste

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted there is “no reason to believe” a fourth lockdown will be imposed on the country despite the looming threat of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Mr Varadkar said yesterday that there will be a fourth wave of the pandemic over the coming summer months and admitted that at this point the Government do not know how long it will last or how bad it will be.

Pharmacies inundated after scramble from 18-34s following jab roll-out news

Thousands of people aged 18 to 34 who want a Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in a pharmacy from next week will be put on a waiting list because of limited supply. Pharmacists were overwhelmed with calls yesterday after it was announced people in this age group, who opt for the one-shot vaccine, can get one in around 750 pharmacies across the country.

The great escape: Belfast is buzzing with visitors from the Republic

Belfast is fast becoming the social capital of Ireland as hotels, restaurants and pubs fill with a flood of weekend visitors from as far away as Cork and Kerry. City centre hotels are reporting up to 80pc of their weekend trade is southerners who are flooding into the city to enjoy wining and dining with fewer restrictions.

‘We were waiting for the promise of justice for Estlin and felt we didn’t get it’

The mother of Estlin Wall is appealing to the driver involved in the collision that caused the three-year-old’s death to sit down with her in a face-to-face meeting.

“I’d like to put the groundwork down to facilitate a chance for both of us, as human beings, whose lives happened to cross in the most horrific manner, just to speak together and to say ‘you completely altered my life, and took my daughter’s life’ and for him to say ‘I’m sorry, I’ve regretted it every day’,” she tells Chrissie Russell.

Irish woman sues Washington Ireland Program for alleged sexual harassment

An Irish woman is suing the Washington Ireland Program (WIP) in the United States over claims it failed to act on alleged sexual harassment against her by another student. Court papers filed this week outline a complaint of sexual harassment and discrimination by a young woman who alleges the WIP failed to prevent – or act – on the alleged incidents while she was on work placements in Washington and New York.

Bloody Sunday families vow to ‘fight on’ as prosecutions dropped

The future of legacy investigations in Northern Ireland is in doubt after the collapse of two pending prosecutions against former soldiers. The families of those killed in Bloody Sunday have expressed their disappointment at the collapse of the trial of Soldier F, saying they will challenge the decision in the High Court.

Tea and scones at the table of Sophie’s suspected murderer

Ian Bailey is a convicted murderer — tried in absentia in Paris, without any defence, since he protested the legality of the process and the Irish authorities refused to extradite him. Senan Molony recounts his meetings with Ian Bailey following the West Cork killing 25 years ago

Ghislaine Maxwell files that ‘could link to Clintons’ will be released in next two weeks

Ghislaine Maxwell’s personal financial records, including possible connections to the Clinton Foundation, are set to be released after the British socialite lost a bid to keep the documents sealed. Ms Maxwell had claimed release of the information would prejudice her upcoming criminal trial and become the subject of tabloid fodder, however a New York judge ruled against her on Thursday.

Common cold could assist in fighting off coronavirus

Common colds may prime the immune system against coronavirus, scientists believe, after finding that some people never develop an infection despite repeated exposure to the virus. Researchers at University College London (UCL) have found that some people have natural protection against Covid, and seem to fight off germs using pre-existing memory T-cells.

Boy Scouts of America reach historic $850m bankruptcy deal with victims of sex abuse

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) have reached an $850m (€717m) agreement with lawyers representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organisation’s bankruptcy case.