The race is on to vaccinate children before they return to school.

Vaccination of children as young as 12 to begin next month

The State is racing to beat an expected surge in the Delta variant in the coming weeks as the return of schools in late August approaches. The HSE’s Schools Immunisation Programme is expected to be used alongside the existing Covid-19 vaccination infrastructure to begin vaccinating children as soon as clinical advice allows.

Paschal Donohoe wanted research into Sinn Féin

Paschal Donohoe asked repeatedly for updates on a school in his constituency, with the Department of Education told it was “an important issue” for the Fine Gael TD. Department of Finance emails also reveal the Finance Minister’s €101,000-a-year special adviser Ed Brophy worked extensively on research about Sinn Féin’s record on housing objections, banking, and corporation tax.

Sceptical gardaí review Sophie murder file following new lead

Gardaí are reviewing the investigation file on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier following a fresh lead from a former shopkeeper nominating a new suspect for the crime. Detectives are assessing the credibility of the information given to them by Marie Farrell, who claims she can now identify a suspect she saw following Ms Toscan du Plantier days before her murder.

Fifth time lucky for Senator after postponing her wedding four times

Senator Annie Hoey is set to finally marry her partner Dan in a fortnight after postponing their wedding four times during the pandemic. She told Independent.ie: "Time is precious so we decided to go for it."

How Delta variant has been silently seeding its deadly way across Ireland

More than a year since the pandemic began, Covid-19 is once again surging across the globe, driven by Delta, a variant first detected in India. Its speed has caused the Government to switch its policy of a gradual easing of restrictions, leading to fears of a prolonged shutdown over the summer as the race to vaccinate the nation has become more urgent that ever. Maeve Sheehan looks at how the situation has deteriorated.

Couple denied mica redress as they live in Derry

The owners of a holiday home in Co Donegal that is crumbling due to defective blocks say they feel like “second-class citizens” after it emerged they cannot avail of the State’s redress scheme because they live in Derry.

Gerry Ryan’s former family home taken off market after failing to sell for €2m

The former family home of the late DJ Gerry Ryan has been taken off myhome.ie and daft.ie after failing to sell for €2m. The Georgian mansion had €150,000 taken off its initial price, dropping to €1.85m, before it was pulled from the websites.

Big guns roll out for the battle of Dublin Bay South

Hugh O'Connell writes that anything could happen in the final days of the hotly-contested Dublin Bay South by-election. On transfers, Labour's Ivana Bacik is tipped by many observers to overtake Fine Gael's James Geoghegan, a Dublin city councillor, but the poll has a high margin of error.