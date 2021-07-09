Ireland news headlines today: huge surge of A&E patients as hospitals brace for Delta, and pubs to get legal protection to refuse unvaccinated

Hospital experiencing winter levels of patients as Delta looms

Hospitals are experiencing “winter level” surges of patients in emergency departments as Ireland braces for a wave of Delta variant cases. The HSE revealed it has plans in place to trigger if the highly infectious Delta variant causes a spike in cases and a rise in hospitalisations.

Restaurants and pubs to be protected against legal action for refusing entry without vaccine cert

Restaurants and pubs are expected to have protection against legal action for refusing indoor dining to people without a vaccine cert. Details of this legal protection will be ironed out over the weekend.

Vaccine roll-out is expected to slow down as supplies drop

The number of people receiving a Covid-19 vaccine will fall next week as supplies decrease, HSE chief Paul Reid has said. After several weeks of peak vaccination, including 347,000 last week, supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will fall back.

Family DNA will be used to identify three killed in collision

DNA samples will be used to help formally identify three men killed in a horror crash between a car and a truck. Gardaí believe the men that died in the crash near Rathcoole, Co Dublin on Wednesday night are all from the Tallaght area and had links to a burglary gang.

Social events fuel spread of virus in Sligo and Donegal

The HSE is urging people to “act sensibly” after a number of social gatherings helped fuel a rise in Covid cases in Sligo and Donegal. Funerals, wakes, house parties and other indoor gatherings have led to outbreaks in the past two weeks.

Fine Gael faces tough battle to hold seat in by-election in party heartland

The front-runners in the Dublin Bay South by-election have a date with fate today as counting begins to name a new TD.

‘Decision was wrong’ – Eoin Ó Broin critical of Sinn Féin councillors voting against social housing

Sinn Féin councillors have voted against a social housing development on State owned land. Housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin was forced to reverse the party's position and distance itself from the councillors.

Vicky Phelan returns from US to see family after six months apart

Vicky Phelan has returned to Ireland for the first time since January as she reunited with her family in Dublin Airport this morning. Ms Phelan has been undergoing experimental treatment in Maryland.