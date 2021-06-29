Ireland News headlines today: Dire Delta warning as reopening set to stall and ex-charity chief’s five-star Dubai stay revealed

Nphet is now warning of ‘thousands of cases a day’ if the Delta variant takes hold. Here's a look at some of today's biggest headlines.

Dire Delta warning as jab rollout overhauled and reopening to stall

Thousands of Covid cases have been predicted every day in August if the Delta variant manages to get a stronghold in Ireland. Plans are now being developed to majorly restructure the vaccine rollout as the hospitality sector is set for another blow as its indoor reopening is postponed.

Ex-charity CEO’s five-star Dubai stay revealed in watchdog finance report

A watchdog report has highlighted governance and finance issues at a children’s aid charity, including excessive spending on restaurants, travel and accommodation.

Police appeal for help in finding girl (4) missing from Derry and now believed to be in Republic

Police in the North are appealing to the public for help in locating a four year old girl who has gone missing from Derry and is now believed to be south of the border. The PSNI said yesterday evening that Scarlet Duddy has not been seen since midday after leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.

Vaccines being dumped due to no-shows and age limits for AZ and J&J jabs

Some Covid-19 vaccine doses have had to be thrown in the dustbin despite the highly infectious Delta variant being found in at least 12 counties, it emerged yesterday. Pharmacists, who have been given around 40,000 one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines to offer to people over 50, said in some instances they are experiencing “no shows”, forcing them to discard surplus jabs as they are prohibited from giving the jabs to younger people by the HSE.

Palpable angst among publicans over potential delay to reopening

Publicans and restaurateurs who have been unable to provide outdoor service have laid bare what a delayed reopening would mean for their livelihoods. From spending €8,000 on stock that may now go to waste, to witnessing hotels cater for up to 100 people indoors while they must remain shut, the level of angst is palpable.

Alison Gilliland profile: The self proclaimed ‘rural dissident’ who is Dublin’s new Lord Mayor

Self-proclaimed rural dissident, Labour Party councillor Alison Gilliland, the daughter of a dairy farmer is the new Lord Mayor of Dublin. The elevation of the Dublin Central councillor, whose family hails from Ballybay, Co Monaghan, has been welcomed by her local area colleagues of all political hues.

Love Island 2021: Extremity appreciation, blinding teeth and hair tossing

From montages of the "new" villa to Iain Sterling burbling about "sanitized sex bubbles" (apt as the first half generally resembles the start of a dodgy adult movie), Love Island is back with a bang. Sheena McGinley takes a look at the new season's premiere.

‘Conor’s sisters won’t let Lions captaincy go to his head,’ says scrum-half’s proud dad Gerry

Conor Murray’s father has spoken of his family’s pride after the scrum-half was handed the Lions captaincy, but insisted his sisters will not let the honour go to his head. The first person the 32-year-old called was his father and confidant Gerry Murray and the Munster hero's home town of Patrickswell in Limerick is buzzing with excitement at the news.

Banish the summer blues: Ireland set to bask in hot and dry July

Ireland will bask in sunshine for much of next month with the thermometer due to regularly hit above the 20C mark. And there is more good news for sun worshippers as the remainder of this month will see a “good deal of sunshine” according to Met Éireann.

Kilkenny locals hope to reap Irish Open benefits for years to come

More than 350 million global golf fans will be tuning-in to see the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open golf tournament tee-off on Thursday at the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny. And although fans by the fairways and greens will be low in numbers due to Covid restrictions, the potential spin-off for local business and tourism is set to last for years.