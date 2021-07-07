Ireland news headlines today: bidding wars won’t spark rise in local property tax bills, Revenue vows

Bidding wars that pushed up house prices in recent months will not be allowed to vastly inflate Local Property Tax bills, Revenue has insisted.

Homeowners in areas where prices have soared following Celtic Tiger-style bids have been concerned ahead of the first LPT valuation in eight years. However, Revenue is insisting it will take a broader view and not reply on recent values that may have been inflated by “quite exceptional market conditions”.

Explainer: England’s casting off of Covid restrictions is the boldest move in Europe

England is scrapping most Covid-19 restrictions and, apart from Sweden with its early herd immunity strategy, it’s the boldest move in Europe so far. If England is a hawk, then Ireland could be described as a dove. Health Editor Eilish O'Regan examines are we too faint-hearted in our attempts to live with the virus?

Minister Josepha Madigan tells Dáil she was victim of sexual assault

Minister Josepha Madigan has told the Dáil that she was a victim of sexual assault, and said there are “very few women” her age who haven’t been sexually abused. She said incidents of sexual assault are a lot more common than “many believe” and that sexual and domestic violence “is emerging now as a dark feature of this pandemic”.

Martin Breheny: 'Stephen Cluxton saga could ruin Dubs’ All-Ireland ambitions'

'Is Stephen Cluxton unhappy with the Dublin set-up? Is he carrying an injury? Is there something else going on? We don’t know and, according to Farrell, he’s doesn’t know either. That’s what makes the situation so curious,' Martin Breheny asks.

Fraud case developer in challenge to appointment of bankruptcy trustee

A former millionaire property developer facing fraud charges is seeking to challenge the appointment of a forensic accountant as his bankruptcy trustee. Philip Marley (49) alleges the appointment, made at the behest of a creditor, was “rogue” and “invalid”.

Investigation under way after hundreds of fish killed near drinking water reservoir

Hundreds of fish have been found dead in the river Liffey upstream from a reservoir supplying drinking water to Dublin. The discovery was made at a popular angling spot about two kilometres from the Poulaphouca Lake reservoir in Co Wicklow.

Confusion on indoor rules now threatens summer camps

Summer camp directors say they are confused about vague official guidelines relating to indoor activity, which leave too much room for interpretation.

London’s Heathrow Airport to provide fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arrivals

London’s Heathrow Airport will provide fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arrivals as the airline industry steps up pressure on ministers to open up quarantine-free travel to amber destinations. Under a pilot programme to be launched this week, passengers from selected destinations will be able to upload their coronavirus vaccination certificate before boarding.