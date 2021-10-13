Ireland news headlines: Government hopes ‘cash in your pocket’ Budget will win back voters; Gardaí suspect killer disposed of remains in wild animal sanctuary

Giveaway gamble: Coalition aiming to win back voters with ‘cash in your pocket’ Budget

The Government is gambling on winning back the support of voters of all ages with a Budget aimed at putting money into the pockets of families, pensioners and young people.

Budget 2022: Six things we've learned

Despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s contention last week that this would not be a “something for everyone in the audience” type of announcement, Budget 2022 has managed to spread a little bit extra to almost everyone in the population in some way. Here are the key points.

Gardaí suspect Deirdre’s killer chose wild animal sanctuary in bid to dispose of remains



Gardaí believe the killer of teenager Deirdre Jacob deliberately chose a remote wooded area to dispose of her body, knowing it was used by hunters.

‘For her to be taken away from all she knows is distressing’

The family of a 69-year-old woman with severe mental health difficulties have described their fears for her future over a decision to move her from her home of over 20 years.

Everything you need to know about Budget 2022

Income tax calculator: Find out what the new Budget changes mean for you

As it was announced in Budget 2022 that a number of changes have been made to how individuals are taxed, KPMG has developed an easy-to-use calculator to see how the changes will affect you.

Kerry and Waterford have the highest rates of people testing positive for virus

Kerry and Waterford have the highest rates of people testing positive for Covid-19 with worrying levels of virus also in Monaghan and Donegal, it emerged yesterday.

Solicitor arrested in fraud squad investigation into 30 cases of false compensation claims

A female solicitor has been arrested by fraud squad detectives who are carrying out an investigation into false insurance claims.

Thailand to scrap quarantine in tourism revival bid

Thailand unveiled a roadmap to revive its tourism-reliant economy by gradually scrapping a mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors, joining a growing list of nations in making cross-border travel easier ahead of the year-end holiday season.