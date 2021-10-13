Ireland news headlines: Government hopes ‘cash in your pocket’ Budget will win back voters; Gardaí suspect killer disposed of remains in wild animal sanctuary

The Government is gambling on winning back the support of voters of all ages with a Budget aimed at putting money into the pockets of families, pensioners and young people.
Despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s contention last week that this would not be a “something for everyone in the audience” type of announcement, Budget 2022 has managed to spread a little bit extra to almost everyone in the population in some way. Here are the key points.
Gardaí believe the killer of teenager Deirdre Jacob deliberately chose a remote wooded area to dispose of her body, knowing it was used by hunters.
The family of a 69-year-old woman with severe mental health difficulties have described their fears for her future over a decision to move her from her home of over 20 years.
As it was announced in Budget 2022 that a number of changes have been made to how individuals are taxed, KPMG has developed an easy-to-use calculator to see how the changes will affect you.
Kerry and Waterford have the highest rates of people testing positive for Covid-19 with worrying levels of virus also in Monaghan and Donegal, it emerged yesterday.
A female solicitor has been arrested by fraud squad detectives who are carrying out an investigation into false insurance claims.
Thailand unveiled a roadmap to revive its tourism-reliant economy by gradually scrapping a mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors, joining a growing list of nations in making cross-border travel easier ahead of the year-end holiday season.