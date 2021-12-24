Ireland News Headlines: Gardaí investigate murder-suicide as son kills father (88); Micheál Martin said he trusts Varadkar 'so far'

Gardaí at a house where the bodies of two men were discovered in Windyhall, Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Picture: Declan Doherty

Christmas tragedy: Gardaí investigate murder-suicide as son kills father (88)

The bungalow in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, where Daniel Duffy and his son Damien died was decorated with a Christmas tree, lights and candles.

Lunney raises safety fears over Quinn documentary series to be aired by RTÉ

Kidnap victim Kevin Lunney and his fellow directors have contacted RTÉ to express “grave concerns” that a forthcoming documentary series about the rise and fall of Seán Quinn may escalate a campaign of violence against them.

Martin paints a pretty picture of how coalition leaders get on

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he trusts his coalition partner Leo Varadkar “so far”. He also revealed what Green Party leader Eamon Ryan got him for Christmas.

Two million boosters by Christmas Day as case numbers climb

Nearly two million people will have received their Covid-19 booster vaccine by this evening.

‘I’m flexible with dates’ – Santa's magic to give option if self-isolating families wish to reunite

Santa Claus is likely to have plenty of Covid-19 ‘Santibodies’ to offer him protection

Westons to sell off Arnotts and Brown Thomas to luxury chain

Ireland’s iconic department stores Arnotts and Brown Thomas will become part of a European-wide luxury department store conglomerate under a proposed deal announced by the Selfridges Group.

First-time Christmas dinner cook, table etiquette and unvaccinated visitors: Experts give their top tips for navigating the big day

Chrissie Russell is trying her hand at cooking for guests on the big day. She asks the pros for their advice on the turkey, dinner etiquette and unvaccinated visitors

The Indo Daily: The Story of Christmas – traditions and trends

Fewer prisoners seek temporary release this Christmas due to fears of catching Covid-19



There are fewer prisoners seeking temporary release this Christmas because they fear contracting Covid-19, according to the prison service.

Conjoined twins secure ‘dream job’ at Indian power firm

Conjoined twins abandoned as babies in India have scored their “dream job” as electricians, with two salaries for one role.

Shoppers set for an online bargain hunt as some stores opt to keep their doors shut for St Stephen’s Day sales

The festive season is packed with traditions, from carol singing and turkey and ham to visits to Santa and bargain hunting in the sales – but retail patterns are changing.