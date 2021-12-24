Ireland News Headlines: Gardaí investigate murder-suicide as son kills father (88); Micheál Martin said he trusts Varadkar 'so far'

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie today.
The bungalow in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, where Daniel Duffy and his son Damien died was decorated with a Christmas tree, lights and candles.
Kidnap victim Kevin Lunney and his fellow directors have contacted RTÉ to express “grave concerns” that a forthcoming documentary series about the rise and fall of Seán Quinn may escalate a campaign of violence against them.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he trusts his coalition partner Leo Varadkar “so far”. He also revealed what Green Party leader Eamon Ryan got him for Christmas.
We have a bumper newspaper and e-paper on the shelves today
Nearly two million people will have received their Covid-19 booster vaccine by this evening.
Santa Claus is likely to have plenty of Covid-19 ‘Santibodies’ to offer him protection
Ireland’s iconic department stores Arnotts and Brown Thomas will become part of a European-wide luxury department store conglomerate under a proposed deal announced by the Selfridges Group.
Chrissie Russell is trying her hand at cooking for guests on the big day. She asks the pros for their advice on the turkey, dinner etiquette and unvaccinated visitors
There are fewer prisoners seeking temporary release this Christmas because they fear contracting Covid-19, according to the prison service.
Conjoined twins abandoned as babies in India have scored their “dream job” as electricians, with two salaries for one role.
The festive season is packed with traditions, from carol singing and turkey and ham to visits to Santa and bargain hunting in the sales – but retail patterns are changing.