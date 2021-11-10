Ireland news headlines: Covid deaths to rise amid nursing home outbreaks; 200km of new power lines needed for power grid upgrade

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Grid upgrade will need 200km of extra power lines, including overhead pylons

More than 200km of extra power lines, some run through overhead pylons, will be needed to boost the country’s overloaded electricity grid.

Cost of rent back at pre-pandemic levels as number of homes to let hits record low

Rental costs have increased at a rate not seen since the pandemic struck – while available properties to let are at an all-time low.

Covid-19 deaths to rise and ministers warned of nursing home outbreaks

Ministers were told the current wave of infection, which saw more than 44,000 new cases recorded over the last two weeks, will lead to higher mortality rates among those infected.

The Indo Daily: ‘My Name is Cleo’ – the Cleo Smith abduction story

Dublin’s north inner city had most PUP claimants

Dublin's north inner city has had the highest number of recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the country.

Collison brothers put kelp and carbon soup on menu of high-tech solutions for climate

From growing seaweed to crushing rocks to making carbon soup, Limerick tech billionaires Patrick and John Collison are pursuing novel ways of capturing carbon emissions and locking them away forever.

Ryan defends appointing former adviser and ex-Green candidate to body without open competition

Eamon Ryan has argued that he and his department were “well-placed” to make appointments, including of his former adviser and an ex-Green Party candidate, to the Climate Change Advisory Council without an open competition.

Garda chief discusses Kinahan cartel with US agencies

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last week held high-level meetings with US law enforcement agencies, among them the US Secret Service, to discuss transnational crime gangs including the Kinahan cartel and organised fraud gangs operating in Ireland.

Garth’s green light: A 10.30pm finish and no helicopter filming in Croke Park gigs conditions

Dublin City Council has indicated it may allow the much-anticipated Garth Brooks concerts to be rescheduled next year if “exceptional or unforeseen circumstances” occur.

‘Cheaper childcare needed to bridge the pension gap,’ ESRI says

Cheaper childcare and flexible working are needed to bridge the gender pension gap and keep women in employment for longer, according to a leading think-tank.