Ireland news headlines: Covid deaths to rise amid nursing home outbreaks; 200km of new power lines needed for power grid upgrade

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.
More than 200km of extra power lines, some run through overhead pylons, will be needed to boost the country’s overloaded electricity grid.
Rental costs have increased at a rate not seen since the pandemic struck – while available properties to let are at an all-time low.
Ministers were told the current wave of infection, which saw more than 44,000 new cases recorded over the last two weeks, will lead to higher mortality rates among those infected.
Dublin's north inner city has had the highest number of recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the country.
From growing seaweed to crushing rocks to making carbon soup, Limerick tech billionaires Patrick and John Collison are pursuing novel ways of capturing carbon emissions and locking them away forever.
Eamon Ryan has argued that he and his department were “well-placed” to make appointments, including of his former adviser and an ex-Green Party candidate, to the Climate Change Advisory Council without an open competition.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last week held high-level meetings with US law enforcement agencies, among them the US Secret Service, to discuss transnational crime gangs including the Kinahan cartel and organised fraud gangs operating in Ireland.
Dublin City Council has indicated it may allow the much-anticipated Garth Brooks concerts to be rescheduled next year if “exceptional or unforeseen circumstances” occur.
Cheaper childcare and flexible working are needed to bridge the gender pension gap and keep women in employment for longer, according to a leading think-tank.