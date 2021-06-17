Ireland News Headlines: Cities to fund rural services with property taxes for years to come; Row erupts between Department of Transport and health officials over rapid Covid testing

Urban homeowners facing brand new or higher property tax bills will continue to see the money they pay used to fund poorer rural local authorities for the next two years. Meanwhile, the British Government will introduce Irish language act in Northern Ireland in October. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Local Property Tax: Urban homeowners to keep funding rural areas for two years

Changes to the local property tax (LPT) announced earlier this month will see around 100,000 homes built since 2013 brought into the tax net, around one-third of homeowners facing higher bills from next year, and local authorities retaining 100pc of their LPT revenue.

British Government will introduce Irish language act in Northern Ireland in October

THE British government will introduce and Irish language act in Northern Ireland in October - if the Stormont Assembly does not do so by September. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said her party will nominate a deputy first minister at Stormont after she said she received a commitment from the UK Government to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster.

Row erupts between Department of Transport and health officials over rapid Covid testing

A major dispute erupted last night after Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and his staff hit back at claims by health officials they had not asked for an experiment on the use of rapid antigen testing among airline passengers despite the beleaguered state of the aviation industry.

Teenage girl (15) dies in tragic accident at equestrian centre during training session

The equestrian community in Ireland is in mourning following the tragic death of a young rider who suffered serious injuries during a training session. Gardaí confirmed that officers from Ballyfermot responded to a call from an equestrian centre at Tay Lane in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, at around 2pm on Wednesday following an accident involving a 15-year-old girl during a training exercise.

Garden centre owner’s insurance premium nearly quadrupled after pandemic claim

A garden centre owner whose insurance premium nearly quadrupled feels he is being “punished” for bringing a successful business interruption claim. Damien Langan has been running Langan’s Home and Garden Centre in Belmullet, Co Mayo since 2002, and last week he received his highest ever insurance quote.

Teenager dies after accident involving dumper truck in Waterford

A TEENAGER has died after an accident involving a dumper truck in Waterford. The boy suffered critical injuries in the accident which occurred at Old Parish outside Dungarvan shortly after 4pm.

Boris Johnson described Matt Hancock as ‘totally hopeless’, according to Dominic Cummings’ post

Boris Johnson twice described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to private messages published by former aide Dominic Cummings. Mr Cummings published a series of screenshots purportedly showing WhatsApp exchanges between himself and the Prime Minister to combat what he said are “lies” from No 10.

Dr Tony Holohan: Advice on mixing vaccines due in the coming weeks

A recommendation on the mixing of vaccines – where a person can get a different one for their second dose – may well be made in the coming weeks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday.

Climate Bill passes Dáil supported by all parties

CLIMATE action legislation has been approved by the Dáil, bringing closer the legal requirement that Ireland halve greenhouse gas emissions within nine years and virtually eliminate them by 2050.

Scores soar to new heights as hurling evolution picks up pace

Joe Canning was visibly annoyed when the question was put to him earlier this week about whether scoring has gone out of control in hurling with the Galway sharpshooter believing that there’s too many naysayers giving out about the modern game.