Ireland News Headlines: 400,000 face pension roll-out delay, worst 'blackspot' streets for personal injury claims revealed, and Bill and Melinda Gates split

Covid is being blamed as more than 400,000 workers face another delay in the rollout of the long-awaited national pension scheme. The hold-up is due to "exceptional strain" caused by the pandemic. Also, the worst 'blackspot' streets for personal injury claims from across the country are revealed. Locations in Dublin, Galway and Kerry top the list in an Irish Independent investigation on claims. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Covid blamed as over 400,000 workers face delay in roll-out of national pension scheme

More than 400,000 workers face another delay in the roll-out of a long-awaited national pension scheme due to “exceptional strain” caused by the pandemic. The Government had planned to set up by 2022 an auto-enrolment scheme that has been promised for over 20 years. But a Department of Social Protection spokesperson was unable to give a start date. He said the scheme would be gradually delivered in phases.

Revealed: Worst ‘blackspot’ streets for personal injury claims across country

Locations in Dublin, Galway and Kerry are among the worst blackspots for personal injury claims nationwide, an Irish Independent investigation can reveal. Tralee town square was infamously dubbed the “most dangerous area in Ireland” by Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley last year. It was revealed that 27 personal injury claims had been brought against Kerry County Council for trips and falls in the area since 2004.

Toll of 14 months of Covid on our mental health is laid bare

As we emerge from the hardest lockdown yet, the true toll on our mental health will be brought to light. Now a detailed study, which saw more than 1,000 people respond, has laid bare the deep trauma of the pandemic, as people revealed their personal struggles during the year of Covid-19.

Father of exiled Ireland midfielder hits back at women's manager Pauw to deny 'harassment'

The father of exiled Republic of Ireland Women’s midfielder Tyler Toland has called on the FAI to intervene in a simmering row that is threatening the international career of his daughter.

Donaldson to run against Poots in first ever battle for DUP leadership

The DUP leadership contest is now a two-horse race, after Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed he is to run for the position, saying he hopes to build a party that can “overcome those who seek to abolish Northern Ireland”. The Lagan Valley MP is now pitted against Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots in the DUP’s first leadership contest in its 50-year history.

Legislation on minimum unit pricing for alcohol to go before Cabinet tomorrow

Legislation on minimum unit pricing for alcohol will be brought before Cabinet tomorrow by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. The legislation will set a 10c minimum price per gram of alcohol and it is hoped it will only impact on the cheapest drinks sold in off-licences and supermarkets.

Shock in US at ‘embarrassing’ pension charges here, says adviser

The charges imposed on pension savers is a hot topic. Claims by the Labour Party that fees and charges can be so high that they can consume up to €6 out of every €10 of the final pension pot are strongly disputed by the industry. But others argue that charges are high here, even if they are not often that high.

‘People are dying on the road’ – charity worker on ‘horrendous’ Covid wave in India

Fighting Covid-19 abroad, The Hope Foundation has set up an emergency Covid-19 hospital in the Kolkata slums. Gora Das, logistics manager for The Hope Foundation in the Kolkata hospital, said the situation there is “horrific”. He says cases are going “unreported”, and the health care system is not coping with the growing case numbers and deaths.

Man in his 40s dies after taking ill as gardaí respond to reports of disturbance

A man has died after gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance in Co Offaly. The Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) have said they are investigating the incident, in which it is understood the man took ill.

$127bn divorce: Bill and Melinda Gates to split after 27 years of marriage as they can ‘no longer grow together’

Bill and Melinda Gates, one of the world’s most powerful couples, announced yesterday they are divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage, saying they could no longer “grow together”.