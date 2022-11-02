'I hope he knows his mother loves him’ – daughter of woman killed with a hatchet by her son; Irishman dies after suffering stroke in Greece

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
Jonathan Tobin (42) suffered a stroke while swimming in Greece has died after spending almost four months in hospital.
A Tralee man criticised Fr Sheehy for ‘marginalising and segregating’ an already vulnerable sector of society. Ben feels many Irish people support the fact he is a gay man and is entitled to be married. “Two consenting adults is just not a story anymore. The majority of the country voted for that, so I know I’m in good company,” he said.
Last month, a unanimous jury found Patrick Dunne not guilty by reason of insanity of bludgeoning his mother Susan Dunne to death after an argument over the purchase of a mobile phone she believed to be too expensive.
The controversial cleric appeared on two RTÉ radio programmes today, first sparing with Bryan Dobson and then telling Liveline listeners that he was merely preaching “the word of God” and all priests are “obligated” to do so.
A contractor who fell through the roof of a farm building and suffered a traumatic brain injury has settled a High Court action for €1m.
Gardaí have arrested one man and seized ketamine with an estimated street value of €249,000 hidden in a barbecue set.
The body of Lisa Thompson (52) was discovered in her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, last May 10.