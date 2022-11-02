'I hope he knows his mother loves him’ – daughter of woman killed with a hatchet by her son; Irishman dies after suffering stroke in Greece

Jonathan Tobin suffered a stroke while swimming in Greece and died after spending almost four months in hospital.

Irishman dies after suffering stroke while swimming in Greece

‘Fr Sheehy shook hands with a sex offender, but I’m going to hell for marrying my husband?’

A Tralee man criticised Fr Sheehy for ‘marginalising and segregating’ an already vulnerable sector of society. Ben feels many Irish people support the fact he is a gay man and is entitled to be married. “Two consenting adults is just not a story anymore. The majority of the country voted for that, so I know I’m in good company,” he said.

'I hope he knows his mother loves him still’ – daughter of woman killed with a hatchet by her own son

Last month, a unanimous jury found Patrick Dunne not guilty by reason of insanity of bludgeoning his mother Susan Dunne to death after an argument over the purchase of a mobile phone she believed to be too expensive.

Flooding in Galway as Met Éireann issues double Status Yellow warning

Full Transcript: RTÉ's Bryan Dobson and Kerry priest trade blows in blistering radio interview

The controversial cleric appeared on two RTÉ radio programmes today, first sparing with Bryan Dobson and then telling Liveline listeners that he was merely preaching “the word of God” and all priests are “obligated” to do so.

Una Healy pays heartfelt tribute to her close friend Lynsey Bennett

€1m settlement for man who fell through farm shed roof

A contractor who fell through the roof of a farm building and suffered a traumatic brain injury has settled a High Court action for €1m.

Gardaí seize €249,000 of ketamine hidden in barbecue set

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized ketamine with an estimated street value of €249,000 hidden in a barbecue set.

Mother-of-two found dead at home was strangled and repeatedly stabbed, inquest is told

The body of Lisa Thompson (52) was discovered in her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, last May 10.