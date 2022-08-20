Headlines: Toddler killed by jeep in Roscommon 'wandered' from holiday home while parents were asleep; man arrested as gardai probe Jihadi terror funding in the west of Ireland

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
A toddler who was killed after he was struck by an SUV in Roscommon yesterday is believed to have wandered onto the road while his family was in bed.
A cyclist in his 60s has died following a collision with a truck in Clane, County Kildare just after 8am this morning, according to Gardaí.
Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.
A garda anti-terrorism unit investigating Islamist extremism seized around €175,000 in cash and arrested a suspect as part of a terrorist financing investigation when they raided a premises in Mayo this week.
Andrew Tate has said that he is a “fantastic role model” and not “anti-woman” after videos featuring misogynistic commentary from the former Big Brother star got him banned from Instagram and Facebook.
Frank Nulty, (57) was discovered by the side of the road by a cyclist on the N3 near Bills Bridge in Ballyjamesduff just after noon yesterday.
Managing Director Niall Gleeson received a pay package of €239,000, unchanged from the previous year
Many people fear a new property bubble has built up and will burst. We asked eight housing experts for their views.