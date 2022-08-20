Headlines: Toddler killed by jeep in Roscommon 'wandered' from holiday home while parents were asleep; man arrested as gardai probe Jihadi terror funding in the west of Ireland

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Toddler killed by jeep in Roscommon 'wandered' from holiday home while parents were asleep

A toddler who was killed after he was struck by an SUV in Roscommon yesterday is believed to have wandered onto the road while his family was in bed.

Cyclist (60s) killed in collision with a truck in Kildare

A cyclist in his 60s has died following a collision with a truck in Clane, County Kildare just after 8am this morning, according to Gardaí.

Man (40s) hospitalised after he was attacked by ‘a number of men’ in Temple Bar

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.

Man arrested and €175,000 seized in Mayo as gardai probe Jihadi terror funding in the west

A garda anti-terrorism unit investigating Islamist extremism seized around €175,000 in cash and arrested a suspect as part of a terrorist financing investigation when they raided a premises in Mayo this week.

‘It’s happening’ – Cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty gets life-changing kidney transplant call

Andrew Tate says he is a ‘fantastic role model’ following social media ban

Andrew Tate has said that he is a “fantastic role model” and not “anti-woman” after videos featuring misogynistic commentary from the former Big Brother star got him banned from Instagram and Facebook.

Tributes paid to ‘lovable character’ as man killed in Cavan hit-and-run named

Frank Nulty, (57) was discovered by the side of the road by a cyclist on the N3 near Bills Bridge in Ballyjamesduff just after noon yesterday.

First grain shipment into Ireland since the outbreak of war arrives into Ireland

Irish Water has 176 staff earning over €100,000 a year

Managing Director Niall Gleeson received a pay package of €239,000, unchanged from the previous year

As fears grow of property bubble bursting, eight experts reveal their predictions

Many people fear a new property bubble has built up and will burst. We asked eight housing experts for their views.