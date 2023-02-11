Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Galway pier tragedy: third fatality confirmed as club pays tribute to talented young boxer among the dead

The death of a third person has been confirmed after a car entered the River Corrib in Galway overnight. Two males had initially died in the tragedy, while the third was in a critical condition in hospital, but he has since died, gardaí said this afternoon.

Chaos on dual carriageway as protestors block vehicles outside RTÉ

Ireland take major Grand Slam step after ending France's winning run in Six Nations classic

Ireland are the real deal, France are a brilliant rugby team and at the end of one of the greatest Six Nations games of them all you had to take a moment to count yourself lucky you were there to see it, writes Ruaidhri O'Connor

Earthquake toll passes 25,000 but UN chief warns number of dead could double

Rescuers in Turkey pulled more people from the rubble early on Saturday, five days after the country's most devastating earthquake since 1939, but hopes were fading in Turkey and Syria that many more survivors would be found.

Man charged over alleged ‘vicious’ hotel attack that left influencer Charleen Murphy with two-inch cut to her face

Murphy, who has 188,000 followers on Instagram, was approached by Craig O’Brien and allegedly punched in the back of the head as she had a drink with a friend in a Dublin hotel

Close to half a million workers are due tax back from Revenue

Some €313m is owed to around 481,000 taxpayers who paid too much tax last year or failed to claim a tax credit, Revenue has confirmed.