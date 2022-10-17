Headlines: Tenants who ‘wilfully’ refuse to pay rent or damage property can still be evicted under any winter eviction ban; Tributes to GAA manager who died after collapsing on pitch before county final

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
Government leaders will tonight consider a possible moratorium on notice to quits (NTQs) which are served by landlords once they decide to evict their tenants.
Robin Schiller writes that Jonathan Dowdall knew the writing was on the wall as he sat in garda custody for the murder of David Byrne and asked to speak with a member of the witness protection programme.
Tributes have been paid to Kildalkey Camogie manager Richie O’Donnell following his sudden passing before his side contested a county final on Sunday.
The UK government had already abandoned plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners and had U-turned over a promise not to increase corporation tax. The changes dramatically cut the cost of Mr Kwarteng's £45bn tax giveaway, reducing it by around £32bn.
A former schools rugby player has been jailed for 10 years for violent attacks on transgender sex workers in their homes.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has written to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe suggesting the concrete block levy is “inflationary” and “inappropriate” in its timing.
Donal Kelly (60) was caught with 120 videos and 303 images of children and infants being sexually abused, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.
Judge Hughes imposed a nine-month sentence but suspended the final three on the condition Cantwell did not re-offend in the next two years.
Stephen Silver, whose defence will argue he was suffering from a relapse of a mental illness when he shot Det Gda Colm Horkan, was "out of touch with reality" in the hours after the shooting, a doctor has told the Central Criminal Court.
There were shockwaves earlier this month when Finance Ireland, one of the country’s newer entrants to the mortgage market, announced it was hiking its interest rates by up to 2pc.
The first allocation of cash-seizure grants, totalling €2 million, go to gangland-plagued communities in Dublin and Drogheda, but also around the country.
Kevin Spacey is expected to testify in his own defence later on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing the Oscar-winning actor of making an unwanted sexual advance on a 14-year-old boy in 1986.