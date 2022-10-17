Headlines: Tenants who ‘wilfully’ refuse to pay rent or damage property can still be evicted under any winter eviction ban; Tributes to GAA manager who died after collapsing on pitch before county final

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Tenants who ‘wilfully’ refuse to pay rent or damage property can still be evicted under any winter eviction ban

Government leaders will tonight consider a possible moratorium on notice to quits (NTQs) which are served by landlords once they decide to evict their tenants.

Jonathan Dowdall’s next court appearance will be in the witness box when he testifies against his former friend Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Robin Schiller writes that Jonathan Dowdall knew the writing was on the wall as he sat in garda custody for the murder of David Byrne and asked to speak with a member of the witness protection programme.

Indo Daily EXTRA: Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall is jailed for his part in the Regency Hotel murder

‘A gent with a passion for camogie’ – Tributes paid to GAA manager who died after collapsing on pitch before team’s county final

Tributes have been paid to Kildalkey Camogie manager Richie O’Donnell following his sudden passing before his side contested a county final on Sunday.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has ‘two weeks to save her job’ as new Chancellor ditches bulk of her economic plans

The UK government had already abandoned plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners and had U-turned over a promise not to increase corporation tax. The changes dramatically cut the cost of Mr Kwarteng's £45bn tax giveaway, reducing it by around £32bn.

Former rugby player jailed for attacks on transgender sex workers

A former schools rugby player has been jailed for 10 years for violent attacks on transgender sex workers in their homes.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says concrete block levy is ‘inflationary’

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has written to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe suggesting the concrete block levy is “inflationary” and “inappropriate” in its timing.

Taxi driver caught with hundreds of ‘grotesque and offensive’ child abuse images and videos is jailed for one year

Donal Kelly (60) was caught with 120 videos and 303 images of children and infants being sexually abused, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Man who groped woman on Luas tram jailed

Judge Hughes imposed a nine-month sentence but suspended the final three on the condition Cantwell did not re-offend in the next two years.

Stephen Silver ‘out of touch with reality’ in hours after he shot Det Gda Colm Horkan court hears

Stephen Silver, whose defence will argue he was suffering from a relapse of a mental illness when he shot Det Gda Colm Horkan, was "out of touch with reality" in the hours after the shooting, a doctor has told the Central Criminal Court.

Why homeowners on a variable rate should consider locking into a fixed-rate mortgage

There were shockwaves earlier this month when Finance Ireland, one of the country’s newer entrants to the mortgage market, announced it was hiking its interest rates by up to 2pc.

€2m seized from drug traffickers and criminal gangs by CAB to be used to fund community projects

The first allocation of cash-seizure grants, totalling €2 million, go to gangland-plagued communities in Dublin and Drogheda, but also around the country.

Kevin Spacey to testify in own sex abuse trial today

Kevin Spacey is expected to testify in his own defence later on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing the Oscar-winning actor of making an unwanted sexual advance on a 14-year-old boy in 1986.