Two Iraqi sisters have avoided jail after they pleaded guilty to making false statements for the purpose of obtaining Direct Provision payments worth a total of just over €10,000.
A garda has described the moment he rolled over a gunshot victim to discover it was his colleague Garda Colm Horkan, telling a jury: “His eyes were still open but the life had gone out of them."
The High Court is being asked to quash a refusal of the Standards in Public Office Commission to carry out an investigation into allegations that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaked a confidential GP contract document to a friend.
TG4 has confirmed that it is going to air the Creeslough documentary tonight after the Taoiseach urged the broadcaster to sit down with the victim’s families ahead of any decision.
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has rejoined Fianna Fáil more than ten years after he quit the party over the findings of the Mahon Tribunal.
A bus company which falsely claimed that one of its drivers referred to a passenger using a racial slur has been ordered to pay nearly €9,000 for unfair dismissal.
A 31-year-old man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore has had his legal aid extended so his defence team can obtain expert reports from the UK.