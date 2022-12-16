Private Rooney died as he tried to steer colleagues to safety after they came under fire

United Nations investigators are trying to establish whether the death of an Irish peacekeeper was an ‘opportunistic’ killing or part of a planned attack.

‘Seán was a fantastic character – and he was the model soldier’

Private Seán Rooney joined the Defence Forces shortly after he left school four years ago. The 23-year-old was last night remembered as a “fantastic character”, “popular” and a “model soldier”.

Watchdog in preliminary inquiry into Troy’s failure to declare private interests

The Standards in Public Office Commission has launched a preliminary inquiry into former minister Robert Troy over allegations he broke the law by failing to declare property and business interests.

MacSharry questions Dáil suspension, calling it a ‘predetermined outcome’

Marc MacSharry has raised serious concerns about how the decision to suspend him from the Dáil was taken.

Donie O’Sullivan among several suspended from Twitter

An Irish journalist who works for US news network CNN is among a number of reporters have had their Twitter account suspended.

Judge warns of looming crisis in Circuit Court amid anticipated surge in personal injury cases

One of the country’s most senior judges has warned that the Circuit Court faces a crisis unless it gets additional judges to deal with an expected increase in personal injury actions.

Warrant issued for arrest of Carey’s former associate

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former business partner of Catriona Carey after he failed to appear in court for the fourth time in relation to deception charges.

Wild hippo swallows then spits out boy

A toddler has survived being gulped down – and then regurgitated – by a hippopotamus.

