United Nations investigators are trying to establish whether the death of an Irish peacekeeper was an ‘opportunistic’ killing or part of a planned attack.
Private Seán Rooney joined the Defence Forces shortly after he left school four years ago. The 23-year-old was last night remembered as a “fantastic character”, “popular” and a “model soldier”.
The Standards in Public Office Commission has launched a preliminary inquiry into former minister Robert Troy over allegations he broke the law by failing to declare property and business interests.
Marc MacSharry has raised serious concerns about how the decision to suspend him from the Dáil was taken.
An Irish journalist who works for US news network CNN is among a number of reporters have had their Twitter account suspended.
One of the country’s most senior judges has warned that the Circuit Court faces a crisis unless it gets additional judges to deal with an expected increase in personal injury actions.
A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former business partner of Catriona Carey after he failed to appear in court for the fourth time in relation to deception charges.
A toddler has survived being gulped down – and then regurgitated – by a hippopotamus.