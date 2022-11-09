Headlines: Mary Lou McDonald will not give Jonathan Dowdall donation to CAB or charity; Sipo says it has ‘no role’ in Varadkar leak decision

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will not give €1,000 donation from criminal Jonathan Dowdall to CAB or charity

Sinn Féin has said Mary Lou McDonald will not give the €1,000 personal donation she received from convicted criminal Jonathan Dowdall to the Criminal Assets Bureau or to a charity that helps victims of crime.

‘Shameful period’ – Blackrock College issues apology to victims of sexual abuse



Blackrock College has issued an apology to victims of sexual abuse which it described as a “shameful period” in the school's history that it “deeply regretted”.

Meta to axe 350 jobs in Ireland as it confirms 11,000 cuts worldwide

Meta has confirmed it is cutting 11,000 jobs across its 87,000-person strong global operation, with around 350 jobs to go in Ireland.

Irish woman wanted on suspicion of helping murderer to be extradited to UK

An Irish woman wanted on suspicion of helping a murderer who left the body of his ex-partner in a bathtub for weeks i s to be extradited to the UK.

Woman caught out by phone paid for with Dunnes ValueClub card after campaign of harassment against teacher

A woman who sent over 2,000 menacing phone messages to her former computer teacher has walked free from court with a suspended sentence.

Dail Suspended as Marc MacSharry confronts Leas Ceann Chomhairle

Russia pulls troops out of key city of Kherson in humiliating U-turn for Putin – but Ukraine warns it could be a trap

Russia's military announced on Wednesday that it's withdrawing from a key Ukrainian city and nearby areas, in what would be one of the most significant and humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war.

Challenge to ban on selling products containing psychoactive cannabis ingredient is thrown out

The High Court has dismissed a test action challenging Ireland's outright ban on the sale of any products containing the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Man who had two front teeth knocked out after 'very dirty punch' from behind in bar settles case against pub

A man whose two front teeth were knocked out when he was hit with "a very dirty punch" from behind without warning in a late night bar has settled his High Court action against the pub.

Jennifer Aniston reveals she tried IVF but says ‘that ship has sailed’

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she tried IVF in an attempt to get pregnant but has "zero regrets" now that "ship has sailed".

Worker who injured her back at play centre awarded €58,000

A young mother who told a court she was angry about a workplace injury that still pains her three years later, has been awarded €58,000 damages against her former employer.