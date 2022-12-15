An Irish peacekeeping soldier in the Lebanon is dead following a serious incident in which he came under fire while on active duty.
The Government has been urged to scrap its commitment to keeping the State pension age at 66 and continually increase the threshold for retirement in line with life expectancy to keep debt under control.
A 51-year-old man was attacked in his rural home less than 2km from where pensioner Tom Niland suffered life-changing injuries in a suspected aggravated burglary nearly a year ago.
The Government has been urged to introduce laws setting temperature limits for workplaces, as the country is hit by freezing weather.
A man has been arrested after the suspected fatal assault of a woman in her 30s ton Wednesday afternoon.
Businessman Paddy McKillen has claimed members of Qatar’s royal family have cheated him and one of his businesses out of tens of millions of dollars owed for work on a Beverly Hills hotel.
The 10 hours of recorded conversation between Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and t he man giving evidence against him were mostly “bravado”, “lies” and “sh*te talk” on his part, Jonathan Dowdall has said.
Cash-strapped RTÉ is planning to spend €1.5m on gift vouchers for its staff over the next two years.