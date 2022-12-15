President Michael D Higgins said it was a life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world

Irish peacekeeping soldier serving in the Lebanon dies after coming under fire while on duty

An Irish peacekeeping soldier in the Lebanon is dead following a serious incident in which he came under fire while on active duty.

Scrap plan to keep the pension age at 66, says OECD

The Government has been urged to scrap its commitment to keeping the State pension age at 66 and continually increase the threshold for retirement in line with life expectancy to keep debt under control.

Locals in area where pensioner was beaten fearful after man (51) knocked out in attack

A 51-year-old man was attacked in his rural home less than 2km from where pensioner Tom Niland suffered life-changing injuries in a suspected aggravated burglary nearly a year ago.

Call to introduce temperature limits in workplaces as country hit by big freeze

The Government has been urged to introduce laws setting temperature limits for workplaces, as the country is hit by freezing weather.

Man quizzed by gardaí after woman dies in suspected assault in Co Laois

A man has been arrested after the suspected fatal assault of a woman in her 30s ton Wednesday afternoon.





‘Qatari royals have cheated me out of $18m in fees,’ claims McKillen

Businessman Paddy McKillen has claimed members of Qatar’s royal family have cheated him and one of his businesses out of tens of millions of dollars owed for work on a Beverly Hills hotel.

Dowdall says he’ll return to court ‘no matter how much it destroys my life’

The 10 hours of recorded conversation between Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and t he man giving evidence against him were mostly “bravado”, “lies” and “sh*te talk” on his part, Jonathan Dowdall has said.

RTÉ to spend €1.5m on gift vouchers for its employees

Cash-strapped RTÉ is planning to spend €1.5m on gift vouchers for its staff over the next two years.







