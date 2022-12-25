Headlines: 'I have not experimented with drugs since I was elected to Dáil' says Leo Varadkar; half of all prisoners earn top rate of pocket money

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie on Christmas Day.
Frames frontman Glen Hansard and his band of merry carolers set up a stage outside Dublin’s famous Gaiety Theatre for what has become one of the capital’s most popular festive events, with much-needed funds also being raised for the Simon Community.
Leo Varadkar has said he has not experimented with drugs since he became a national politician and has not yet formed a view on whether substances like cannabis should be regulated and legalised.
Gardaí who seized an Oireachtas-issued laptop from a man who works for a TD and is accused of viewing child abuse material are continuing their investigation after finding nothing of evidential value on the device.
The late taoiseach Charles Haughey affectionately nicknamed him the ‘wine man’. Now Seán Gilley has lifted the lid on the secrets of the controversial Fianna Fáil leader’s “extraordinary” personal cellar.
A decade ago, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) announced a plan where inmates would have to earn their weekly cash allowance. Previously, prisoners automatically received a daily allowance of €2.35 (€16.45 per week).
Bus users will be able to use their contactless credit or debit card to pay fares on some services as part of a new pilot next year, with plans being developed by the National Transport Authority.
Twenty-two years after Sandra Collins went missing after buying chips in a Co Mayo takeaway, her family are appealing for information to finally bring her body home.
Social workers have reported 23 cases of suspected child sexual exploitation to gardaí since January – with the youngest alleged victim just six years old.
We asked various people in public life how they spend Christmas and what their favourite films, books and music of 2022 were.