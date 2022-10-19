Headlines: Gambling addict who stole €176,914 from employer treated like VIP by bookies; Truss clinging to power after Braverman departs

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

James ‘Mago’ Gately made renovations to his home worth almost four times the original value of the property, High Court hears

A Dublin man who has survived several attempts on his life made renovations to his home worth almost four times the original value of the property, the High Court has heard.

Suella Braverman out as British Home Secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power

It is understood that Ms Braverman shared sensitive documents relating to immigration documents on a private phone.

Ireland weather: Wind turbine on fire off Wicklow coast after lightning strike as thunder and heavy rain hit country

Orange thunderstorm warnings for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow as even Dáil roof leaking amid deluge

Gambling addict who stole nearly €180,000 from his employer was treated like a VIP by bookies, court hears

Patri ck Ballard, who murdered mother-of-two Sharon Bennett, given nine-month sentence for assault on another woman

The man who murdered mother-of-two Sharon Bennett (29) was today sentenced for assaulting a woman in her own bedroom late at night one month prior to Ms Bennett’s murder.

Former GAA star saves sleeping mum and her baby after her home catches fire

A Strandhill mother is incredibly thankful to her neighbour, a former County Sligo GAA star, for rescuing herself and baby daughter from their burning house.

Revealed: the new dates renters will have to move out on after eviction ban ends

Ministers yesterday signed off on a temporary eviction ban which will kick in from November 1 and run until the end of March.

Tory MP says Ireland football team chant controversy is 'low point' for UK

Tarnished royal: the story of Lord Mountbatten, the Irish connection and allegations of abuse

The man known in the royal family as Uncle Dicky is accused of being a paedophile who preyed on vulnerable children. The Irish allegations that have emerged in Belfast legal proceedings are just the latest in a series of damning claims