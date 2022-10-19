Headlines: Gambling addict who stole €176,914 from employer treated like VIP by bookies; Truss clinging to power after Braverman departs

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
A Dublin man who has survived several attempts on his life made renovations to his home worth almost four times the original value of the property, the High Court has heard.
It is understood that Ms Braverman shared sensitive documents relating to immigration documents on a private phone.
Orange thunderstorm warnings for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow as even Dáil roof leaking amid deluge
Gambling addict who stole nearly €180,000 from his employer was treated like a VIP by bookies, court hears
The man who murdered mother-of-two Sharon Bennett (29) was today sentenced for assaulting a woman in her own bedroom late at night one month prior to Ms Bennett’s murder.
A Strandhill mother is incredibly thankful to her neighbour, a former County Sligo GAA star, for rescuing herself and baby daughter from their burning house.
Ministers yesterday signed off on a temporary eviction ban which will kick in from November 1 and run until the end of March.
The man known in the royal family as Uncle Dicky is accused of being a paedophile who preyed on vulnerable children. The Irish allegations that have emerged in Belfast legal proceedings are just the latest in a series of damning claims