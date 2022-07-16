Headlines: Burglaries double in some counties as motorway gangs return; New Zealand v Ireland Live - Catch the action from Wellington here

Here are the top news stories of the morning on Independent.ie

Burglary rates double as motorway gangs return

Dublin and counties connected to the capital directly through the network of motorways have the highest burglary rates in the country, an analysis of crime figures by the Irish Independent shows.

New Zealand v Ireland: Andy Farrell's men aim for series win against All Blacks

Kick-off in Wellington is 8.05am Irish time - keep up to date with our live blog.

Fianna Fáil rebel TDs demand review of coalition agreement in new blow to Micheál Martin

The call, backed by a large group of backbenchers, is a further blow to the leadership of Taoiseach Micheál Martin. It will also increase tensions with the coalition partners, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Younger people’s immunity to Covid wanes since January as post-vaccine defences drop

Evidence of waning defences against Covid-19 in people who were vaccinated has emerged for the first time in blood tests in Ireland with antibodies peaking in late ­January and declining since then. But vaccines are still regarded as providing good protection from severe disease.

‘My wedding dress was lost on a flight to Dublin but generosity of a stranger helped save our big day’

A Galway bride whose luggage went missing after a long-haul flight to Dublin has been overwhelmed by the kindness of others after a stranger donated her own wedding dress to her.

The Indo Daily Select: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

The Indo Daily: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Properties for refugees still unallocated or not viable, figures show

More than 500 properties allocated to local authorities to house Ukrainian refugees are currently vacant. In some counties, less than half of the accommodation deemed viable has been occupied, while in others just 6pc of the properties available have been filled.

A Corkman named Keane and a Dublin Gaeilgeoir tackle football’s elite clubs at EU court over European Super League

The Government has joined in in the biggest football case in a generation which could reduce funding for grassroots football and restrict the availability of star players for the international team.

Pig farmer (89) blamed serial killer Fred West for wife’s murder

A retired pig farmer has been found guilty of the 1982 murder of his wife, whose body was found hidden in a septic tank at their farmhouse 37 years later.

WATCH: How to protect your dog from heat stroke amid rising temperatures

Thousands still defying Revenue on property tax

New figures show that no property tax return has been filed for 178,000 properties. It means that just half of those contacted by the tax authority in March and April have responded to its warnings to file a return.

As days get hotter, rethink splashing out on kids’ paddling pool, water chiefs urge

With temperatures forecast to hit 28C this weekend – and shooting up to 32C next week – Irish Water is asking families to cut water usage in paddling pools.