Headlines: Bank can sell couple's house despite husband not being in debt; GSOC investigates how violent man was granted bail before murder

A bank can sell a couple’s north Dublin house despite there being no charge over the husband’s 50 per cent stake in the property, the High Court has ruled.
The Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) is set to carry out a full investigation into the circumstances whereby a man with a history of violent assaults was granted station bail before going on to viciously murder a Wexford mother of two.
The La Rochelle coach will be suspended for all of his team's Heineken Champions Cup pool games including the games against Ulster after being accused of making an 'attack on the best interests of rugby'.
A professional rapper, who has had five crashes on her bicycle while cycling in Dublin, on Wednesday received minimal personal injury damages of €1,900 in two claims for up to €120,000 against motorists.
People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will on Thursday publish new legislation which will move towards the decriminalisation of cannabis.
Comedian Al Porter will make his first comeback gig tonight a fter disappearing from public life five years ago.
A man who slammed a door on his housemate’s hand was sent to prison to serve a two year sentence. The door was damaged in the assault committed by 25-year-old Charlie Hollwill, the Circuit Court was told.
A man who was caught with six false passports, a machine used to clone ATM cards and 17 magnetic strips has been jailed for two years.
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for four counties along the southern coasts, from early tomorrow morning.
Junior Cycle students heaved a sigh of relief as they collected their much-delayed exam results today, with many recalling how Covid made their learning and study much more difficult.
A Late Late Toy Show fan who is currently in hospital, has received a special visit from RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy and her favourite Irish band, Picture This.