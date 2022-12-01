Evening news: Worker sacked following break-up with boss’s son to be paid almost €22,000 for unfair dismissal; rapist loses challenge after throwing Bible at judge

Here are the main news headlines this evening.

Lawyer for jailed ex-RTÉ journalist compares sex assault on sleeping victim with scenario where a woman wakes her partner by performing a sexual act

A former RTÉ journalist who was jailed for 15 months for sexually assaulting a woman while she slept has lost his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Secretary sacked following break-up with boss’s son to be paid almost €22,000 for unfair dismissal

A secretary sacked following a break-up with her boss’s son – a company director in the family firm where she worked – is to be paid nearly €22,000 after the Workplace Relations Commission ruled her dismissal unfair.

Gardaí believe fatal stabbing of man (60s) in Monaghan and death of man in nearby road crash are linked

A major inquiry is underway following the two deaths in Monaghan this morning.

Rapist Michael Murray loses court challenge after throwing Bible at judge

Convicted rapist Michael Murray has lost a High Court challenge over his loss of prison privileges after he threw a Bible at a judge who had just sentenced him to 16 years.

‘It’s gone mad’ – Limerick’s World Cup baguette man speaks out about viral video

Eddie O’Keefe was in the fanzone after the France vs Denmark match in Doha on Saturday, when he spotted a French TV crew conducting a live interview with one of their nation’s supporters. Without hesitation, Mr O’Keefe interrupted the French fan and proclaimed: “Je suis une baguette.”

Sadness at death of 62-year old Marie Murphy in tragic Killarney accident



The woman killed in a tragic road accident in Killarney on Wednesday evening has been named locally as Marie Murphy.

Man died after spilling pot of boiling water on himself by accident, inquest told

An elderly Wexford man suffered fatal burn injuries after spilling a pot of boiling water over his chest, an inquest has heard.

Heather Humphreys calls on Alan Dukes to apologise for his ‘border people turn to violence more easily’ comment in Quinn documentary

Ms Humphreys, who is a TD for Cavan/Monaghan, called on Mr Dukes to apologise for comments in during an RTÉ documentary about controversial businessman Sean Quinn.

19-year-old from same golf club as Rory McIlroy records hole in one on DP World Tour

A spectacular hole-in-one helped Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin make a superb start to the Investec South African Open Championship.