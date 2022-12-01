Evening news: Worker sacked following break-up with boss’s son to be paid almost €22,000 for unfair dismissal; rapist loses challenge after throwing Bible at judge

Here are the main news headlines this evening.
A former RTÉ journalist who was jailed for 15 months for sexually assaulting a woman while she slept has lost his appeal against his conviction and sentence.
A secretary sacked following a break-up with her boss’s son – a company director in the family firm where she worked – is to be paid nearly €22,000 after the Workplace Relations Commission ruled her dismissal unfair.
A major inquiry is underway following the two deaths in Monaghan this morning.
Convicted rapist Michael Murray has lost a High Court challenge over his loss of prison privileges after he threw a Bible at a judge who had just sentenced him to 16 years.
Eddie O’Keefe was in the fanzone after the France vs Denmark match in Doha on Saturday, when he spotted a French TV crew conducting a live interview with one of their nation’s supporters. Without hesitation, Mr O’Keefe interrupted the French fan and proclaimed: “Je suis une baguette.”
The woman killed in a tragic road accident in Killarney on Wednesday evening has been named locally as Marie Murphy.
An elderly Wexford man suffered fatal burn injuries after spilling a pot of boiling water over his chest, an inquest has heard.
Ms Humphreys, who is a TD for Cavan/Monaghan, called on Mr Dukes to apologise for comments in during an RTÉ documentary about controversial businessman Sean Quinn.
A spectacular hole-in-one helped Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin make a superb start to the Investec South African Open Championship.