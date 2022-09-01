Evening news: Woman loses €500k EuroMillions winning ticket for one week; O’Leary says Ryanair won’t fly from Heathrow ‘while I live’

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Wexford woman claims €500,000 EuroMillions win after losing the winning ticket for one week

A Wexford woman who scooped €500,000 in a recent EuroMillions draw almost lost out on her cash windfall when she lost the winning ticket for almost a week.

Government minister condemns incident after referee allegedly assaulted at underage GAA match remains in hospital

A Government junior minister has spoken out after an alleged attack on the pitch left a GAA referee in hospital. It comes as it emerged the victim remains in hospital today following the incident at an under-17 football game on Wednesday night.

Ryanair will not fly from Heathrow ‘while I live and breathe’, says Michael O’Leary

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, has vowed his airline will not fly to or from London Heathrow: “Never, ever while I live and breathe.”

‘A farce, utterly useless’ – Mother-of-four who studied nights at DBS for two years on not receiving CORU-accredited degree

Hannah Hendy, who has four young children, has been working towards her degree at night and was due to begin the third year of the four-year course on September 19. When DBS lost the CORU accreditation for her course in August, it turned her world upside down.

Stephen Donnelly asked 'What makes you different to Robert Troy?' amid property declaration controversy

Senior barrister on murder charge must come to court for DPP directions on case

Prosectors expect to serve a book of evidence on a senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin in about five weeks, a court heard.

Donohoe fears job losses among multinationals will dent tax take

Ireland’s reliance on highly-paid workers at multinationals puts future tax receipts at risk, the Department of Finance has warned.

Cyclist (50s) seriously injured in Wexford collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Co Wexford, which left a male cyclist (50s) with serious injuries.

Details of ban on gas and oil home-heating systems to be known within weeks

A ban on installing gas and oil boilers to heat new and existing homes is among the measures the Government is finalising as part of a package of energy-crisis responses to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Police source ‘leaking’ material on Noah Donohoe case on social media, coroner’s court told

Sensitive material on the Noah Donohoe case is being leaked on social media by a police source, the coroner’s court has heard.