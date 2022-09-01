Evening news: Woman loses €500k EuroMillions winning ticket for one week; O’Leary says Ryanair won’t fly from Heathrow ‘while I live’

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
A Wexford woman who scooped €500,000 in a recent EuroMillions draw almost lost out on her cash windfall when she lost the winning ticket for almost a week.
A Government junior minister has spoken out after an alleged attack on the pitch left a GAA referee in hospital. It comes as it emerged the victim remains in hospital today following the incident at an under-17 football game on Wednesday night.
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, has vowed his airline will not fly to or from London Heathrow: “Never, ever while I live and breathe.”
Hannah Hendy, who has four young children, has been working towards her degree at night and was due to begin the third year of the four-year course on September 19. When DBS lost the CORU accreditation for her course in August, it turned her world upside down.
Prosectors expect to serve a book of evidence on a senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin in about five weeks, a court heard.
Ireland’s reliance on highly-paid workers at multinationals puts future tax receipts at risk, the Department of Finance has warned.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Co Wexford, which left a male cyclist (50s) with serious injuries.
A ban on installing gas and oil boilers to heat new and existing homes is among the measures the Government is finalising as part of a package of energy-crisis responses to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Sensitive material on the Noah Donohoe case is being leaked on social media by a police source, the coroner’s court has heard.