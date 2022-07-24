Evening news: Woman found dead in Limerick was previously convicted of manslaughter; Irish Rail warning as passengers ‘force open doors’

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
A post-mortem on the body of a woman who died in Limerick this week has revealed she suffered head injuries from an assault, but was inconclusive whether these were the direct cause of her death.
Irish Rail has warned of disruption to one service this afternoon due to passengers “forcing doors open”. The railway company has now suspended services through Bray and apologised to customers for the “delay and upset caused”.
After an afternoon of warm sunshine the rain at the final whistle failed to dampen Kerry celebrations after ending an eight-year wait for a 38th All-Ireland title at Croke Park. But they were made battle fiercely by a Galway side which made a mockery of 3/1 pre-match odds on them winning a first championship in 21 years.
Kerry legend Pat Spillane was overcome with emotion after seeing his two nephews Adrian and Killian Spillane help the Kingdom to a first All-Ireland title in eight years.
A British sales director is feared to have drowned on holiday after he dived into Lake Garda to save his teenage son.
Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road collision which occurred in Kerry today. The single vehicle crash happened in Duagh, just outside Listowel, at around 2.50pm this afternoon.
Leinster and Ireland rugby star Andrew Porter has asked his long-term girlfriend, Elaine Sutton, to marry him.
A three-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car at his home is to be laid to rest on Monday.
Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that two cheques will be handed over this week to two charities as a result of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser as he thanked supporters.
Cheryl has said “it doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all”, as she took part in a charity run in memory of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.