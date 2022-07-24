Evening news: Woman found dead in Limerick was previously convicted of manslaughter; Irish Rail warning as passengers ‘force open doors’

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Woman found dead in Limerick was previously convicted of manslaughter

A post-mortem on the body of a woman who died in Limerick this week has revealed she suffered head injuries from an assault, but was inconclusive whether these were the direct cause of her death.

Irish Rail warns of disruptions as passengers ‘force open doors and walk on the track’ amid aircon complaints

Irish Rail has warned of disruption to one service this afternoon due to passengers “forcing doors open”. The railway company has now suspended services through Bray and apologised to customers for the “delay and upset caused”.

Sam Maguire on way back to Kingdom as Kerry squeeze Galway out in final quarter to win All-Ireland SFC

After an afternoon of warm sunshine the rain at the final whistle failed to dampen Kerry celebrations after ending an eight-year wait for a 38th All-Ireland title at Croke Park. But they were made battle fiercely by a Galway side which made a mockery of 3/1 pre-match odds on them winning a first championship in 21 years.

A tearful Pat Spillane pays emotional tribute to his late father as the family claim two more Celtic Crosses

Kerry legend Pat Spillane was overcome with emotion after seeing his two nephews Adrian and Killian Spillane help the Kingdom to a first All-Ireland title in eight years.

Kerry supporters rejoice after winning All Ireland final

Dad (51) feared drowned in Italy after saving 14-year-old son labelled a ‘hero’

A British sales director is feared to have drowned on holiday after he dived into Lake Garda to save his teenage son.

Gardaí attend scene of serious road collision in Kerry

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road collision which occurred in Kerry today. The single vehicle crash happened in Duagh, just outside Listowel, at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

Beachgoers capture moment plane crashes into water at Huntington Beach, US

Andrew Porter announces engagement to partner Elaine Sutton

Leinster and Ireland rugby star Andrew Porter has asked his long-term girlfriend, Elaine Sutton, to marry him.

Three-year old-boy who died after being struck by car to be laid to rest on Monday

A three-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car at his home is to be laid to rest on Monday.

‘You have all helped me so much in this dark period of my life,’ says Charlie Bird

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that two cheques will be handed over this week to two charities as a result of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser as he thanked supporters.

‘It doesn’t feel like she’s gone’ – Cheryl reflects at Sarah Harding fundraiser

Cheryl has said “it doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all”, as she took part in a charity run in memory of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.