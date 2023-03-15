Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Woman abused by ex Clare council worker tells him: ‘I hope that in jail you live in fear like your victims’

A victim of jailed west Clare serial sex-abuser, Patrick Larkin (68) has urged others to come forward if they have been sexually abused by the former Clare County Council worker

Stephen Silver found guilty of capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan

The motorbike mechanic (46) shot the detective 11 times with the garda’s own gun, and will be sentenced to a mandatory minimum 40 years in prison on April 19

Leo Varadkar says he's confident on winning eviction vote during US visit

Meta layoffs latest: 50 Irish recruitment jobs at risk with more cuts likely from next month

Meta Ireland may see around 50 people in its recruitment division impacted by the company’s latest round of layoffs, sources have indicated

‘World’s most expensive’ pint of Guinness on sale at Cheltenham...with a secret ingredient

An online bookmaker has launched a blend of the Irish stout and sparkling wine that will cost drinkers £20 a pint.

Man sues Dublin City Council claiming life changing injuries from fall off electric bike in cycle lane

The action is believed to be one of the first personal injuries claims before the High Court in relation to alleged injuries as a result of an accident involving an electric bike.

Man accused of post office raids to get money to travel to US to meet fiancée is charged with making threats to kill

Fintan Tindley (49) was charged by Garda Kevin Motherway before Cork District Court with issuing three death threats and producing a weapon, namely a knife, on each occasion.

Mass-goer teases Rangers supporters during church service

Johnny Sexton: ‘Luca knows that he only comes onto the pitch if we win, you try to give your family special moments’

Johnny Sexton’s daughters Amy (six) and Sophie (four) are still that bit young to have a firm grasp on what their dad could achieve at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, but his son Luca (eight) is more tuned in.

Alarm for marine life and local fishing crews as ‘monster’ super trawler fishes in Irish waters for a third day

Fisheries protection officers are monitoring a ‘monster’ supertrawler whose arrival in Irish waters has alarmed environmental groups