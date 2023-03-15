Here are the main headlines of the evening.
A victim of jailed west Clare serial sex-abuser, Patrick Larkin (68) has urged others to come forward if they have been sexually abused by the former Clare County Council worker
The motorbike mechanic (46) shot the detective 11 times with the garda’s own gun, and will be sentenced to a mandatory minimum 40 years in prison on April 19
Meta Ireland may see around 50 people in its recruitment division impacted by the company’s latest round of layoffs, sources have indicated
An online bookmaker has launched a blend of the Irish stout and sparkling wine that will cost drinkers £20 a pint.
The action is believed to be one of the first personal injuries claims before the High Court in relation to alleged injuries as a result of an accident involving an electric bike.
Fintan Tindley (49) was charged by Garda Kevin Motherway before Cork District Court with issuing three death threats and producing a weapon, namely a knife, on each occasion.
Johnny Sexton’s daughters Amy (six) and Sophie (four) are still that bit young to have a firm grasp on what their dad could achieve at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, but his son Luca (eight) is more tuned in.
Fisheries protection officers are monitoring a ‘monster’ supertrawler whose arrival in Irish waters has alarmed environmental groups