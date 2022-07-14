Evening news: Tributes for Waterford girl (13) who died three months after freak accident; friends of stalker victim start €28k fundraiser

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announces resignation

Mario Draghi said he would resign as Italian prime minister on Thursday, after a party in his ruling coalition did not participate in a confidence vote.

Retired garda (75) who suffered brain haemorrhage after fall was waiting nearly two hours for ambulance

A retired Kerry Garda who died after an accidental fall during a visit to a Cork harbour island was left waiting almost two hours for an ambulance.

Tributes for Waterford teen Aisling Kennedy who died three months after freak accident

Aisling Kennedy (13) was struck by the wing mirror of a van after she got off her school bus in the village of Ballymacarbry in Co Waterford.

Michael Tormey’s wife had to formally identify his body in front of their home at 5am after he was shot

A Dublin woman had to formally identify her late husband Michael Tormey’s body to gardaí shortly after 5am as it lay on the ground outside their family home, an inquest has heard.

Friends of stalker victim left financially crippled by tormentor start fundraiser aiming to raise €28,000

Friends of a mother whose life was rendered “a living hell” by a relentless stalker have launched an appeal in a bid to help her get a fresh start.

Road users urged to plan ahead as mercury soars in coming days

Motorists and other road users should take extra precautions as temperatures soar over the coming days, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Glenveagh co-founder Justin Bickle dies at 51

The co-founder and former chief executive of housebuilder Glenveagh Properties, Justin Bickle, has died suddenly at age 51.

How to protect your dog from heat stroke amid rising temperatures

‘It brings on a whole new level of forgetfulness’ – Newstalk presenter wears menopause prototype garment

Newstalk presenter Henry McKean has taken part in the Menovest Challenge, which stimulates what it’s like to experience a hot flush while going through menopause

‘Trail of destruction’ – man smashed up 21 doors at Citywest hotel

Gerard Hughes (25) of Swiftbrook Park, Tallaght, was sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Co Dublin on September 5, 2018.

‘I work a full day before I go on any plane’ – Micheál Martin defends his use of business class flights

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended being the only Fianna Fáil cabinet member to use business class flights, saying: “I work a full day before I go on any plane”.

ESB technicians claim overtime pay due to them was held up as penalty for not signing up to timekeeping app

A group of 184 ESB network technicians claim that thousands of euro in overtime pay due to them before last Christmas was “deliberately” held up as a penalty for not signing up to a new timekeeping app.

Suella Braverman knocked out in second round of voting in British Conservative leadership race

British conservative MPs have voted in the second round of their leadership contest, eliminating Suella Braverman from the race.

Watch: Michael Flatley stars as a Bond-esque secret agent in 'Blackbird' trailer