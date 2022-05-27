Evening news: Trial halted after mum pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of sons; Traffic disruption after serious Dublin collision

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Trial halted after mother pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of her infant sons

A murder trial was dramatically halted today after a mum admitted the murder and attempted murder of her two infant sons. She was handed a life sentence.

‘Extremely relieved’ Fine Gael senator acquitted of attacking and injuring a man in brawl outside a bar

A Fine Gael senator has been acquitted of attacking and injuring a man in a brawl outside a bar in Dundalk. John McGahon (31) had been accused of assaulting the pubgoer by punching him about the head, leaving him with facial lacerations and "covered in blood."

Traffic disruption after serious road accident in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are at the scene of the serious accident on Amiens Street outside Connolly Station that led to the closure of the road. A section of Talbot Street is also closed to traffic as a result.

Farmer thought he was a dead man during 'raging bull fight' at mart

A 73-year old west Clare farmer credits his fitness and his time in the boxing ring on how he survived being caught up in a "raging bull fight" at Kilrush mart seven years ago.

Over 10,000 in homeless accommodation across the country

Figures released by the Department of Housing show that at the end of April 7,105 adults and 2,944 children were accessing emergency accommodation across the country, a total of 10,049. This is the highest figure since 2020.

Former Garda sergeant says he was told to ‘cover up’ alleged child sexual assault over suspect’s links to senior officers

A former Garda sergeant says he was told by his superior to "cover up" the alleged sexual abuse of a child in which a suspect was allegedly connected to senior gardaí, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

Passport office in the west of the country being considered to cut delays, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says

A passport office in the west of the country may be opened to speed up applications, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. There are currently around 200,000 people waiting more than the promised time for their passports as holiday season nears.

Call for more protected cycle lanes after three teenage cyclists seriously injured in road collisions in one week

A leading cycling campaigner has reiterated calls for more protected cycle lanes following three serious cycling accidents involving teenagers this week – two of whom are in critical condition in hospital.

Man who fractured ex-partner's eye socket and threatened to set her on fire is jailed

A man who assaulted his partner, fracturing her eye socket and on one occasion threatening to set her on fire, has been given a four-year prison sentence.

WATCH: Meghan Markle lays roses at memorial for victims of Texas school shooting

Former Secretaries General could run hospitals or State agencies rather than have academic posts created, says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said former secretaries general could run hospitals or State agencies rather than have academic posts created for them when their terms comes to an end.

Man pleads guilty to possession of semi-automatic handgun in connection with attempted murder of mother left paralysed

Mother-of-one Sinead Connolly was shot while her eight-year-old daughter hid under the kitchen table in their home at Bernard Curtis House apartments in Bluebell, Dublin 12, in March of last year.

Kinahan cartel criminal admits role in feud murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan

A criminal made the "schoolboy error" of using his own name and car when he imported tracking devices that the Kinahan crime gang used in a murder and an attempted murder, a judge of the Special Criminal Court has said.

RTÉ’s Claire Byrne calls time on TV show with final episode to air next week

Claire Byrne Live will come to an end after seven years and broadcast its final episode on Monday next week, RTÉ has announced.