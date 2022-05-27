Evening news: Trial halted after mum pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of sons; Traffic disruption after serious Dublin collision

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie
A murder trial was dramatically halted today after a mum admitted the murder and attempted murder of her two infant sons. She was handed a life sentence.
A Fine Gael senator has been acquitted of attacking and injuring a man in a brawl outside a bar in Dundalk. John McGahon (31) had been accused of assaulting the pubgoer by punching him about the head, leaving him with facial lacerations and "covered in blood."
Gardaí are at the scene of the serious accident on Amiens Street outside Connolly Station that led to the closure of the road. A section of Talbot Street is also closed to traffic as a result.
A 73-year old west Clare farmer credits his fitness and his time in the boxing ring on how he survived being caught up in a "raging bull fight" at Kilrush mart seven years ago.
Figures released by the Department of Housing show that at the end of April 7,105 adults and 2,944 children were accessing emergency accommodation across the country, a total of 10,049. This is the highest figure since 2020.
A former Garda sergeant says he was told by his superior to "cover up" the alleged sexual abuse of a child in which a suspect was allegedly connected to senior gardaí, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.
A passport office in the west of the country may be opened to speed up applications, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. There are currently around 200,000 people waiting more than the promised time for their passports as holiday season nears.
A leading cycling campaigner has reiterated calls for more protected cycle lanes following three serious cycling accidents involving teenagers this week – two of whom are in critical condition in hospital.
A man who assaulted his partner, fracturing her eye socket and on one occasion threatening to set her on fire, has been given a four-year prison sentence.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said former secretaries general could run hospitals or State agencies rather than have academic posts created for them when their terms comes to an end.
Mother-of-one Sinead Connolly was shot while her eight-year-old daughter hid under the kitchen table in their home at Bernard Curtis House apartments in Bluebell, Dublin 12, in March of last year.
A criminal made the "schoolboy error" of using his own name and car when he imported tracking devices that the Kinahan crime gang used in a murder and an attempted murder, a judge of the Special Criminal Court has said.
Claire Byrne Live will come to an end after seven years and broadcast its final episode on Monday next week, RTÉ has announced.