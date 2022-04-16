Evening news: Three-year-old ‘lucky to be alive’ after scrambler bike hit-and-run; and Ryan Tubridy accused of ‘misogyny’ by Derry Girls star

Little Holly Lewis playing with her new brother before the accident

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

‘An exceptional talent’ – victim of fatal Limerick assault named as former soccer star Alan Bourke (48)

Tributes have poured in for a former junior Republic of Ireland soccer player who Gardaí have confirmed died after being assaulted in Limerick city last night.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – Holly (3) rushed to hospital after being run over by scrambler bike as she walked in park with family

A shocked mum has revealed how her three year old daughter is lucky to be alive after a scrambler bike crossed over her in a terrifying hit and run incident on Good Friday.

Munster overcome Exeter deficit to reach Champions Cup quarter-finals

Captain Peter O’Mahony wound back the clock and led the way with a superb display as Munster advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup for the 20th time in their history.

Ryan Tubridy accused of ‘misogyny’ by Derry Girls actor Jamie Lee O’Donnell after asking awkward question

The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has been accused of misogyny by Derry Girls actor Jamie Lee O’Donnell.

Taoiseach leads tributes to former Cabinet minister and European Commissioner Michael O’Kennedy (86), who has died

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has led the tributes to the former Fianna Fáil cabinet minister, senator and European Commissioner Michael O’Kennedy who has died aged 86.

Watch the moment Joe Biden appears to shake invisible person's hand

‘I have it to cut open my seatbelt’ – mother of one told gardaí she drives with Stanley knife in case of emergency

A driver caught carrying a knife had previously been cut out of an overturned car after a “terrifying” accident and kept the blade in case this ever happened again.

Mum (35) stole 23 large Dairy Milk bars, six steaks and two shoulders of lamb from Tesco, courts hears

A mother of two was caught with 23 stolen Dairy Milk chocolate bars after she shoplifted steak and lamb from a supermarket. Melissa McMahon (35) had her case referred by a judge to the drug treatment court.

Sweet photos show Harry and Meghan holding hands as they enjoy relaxed afternoon at Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan are set to address the audience at the televised event in The Hague, the Netherlands, which will be attended by members of the Dutch royal family and the country's prime minister.