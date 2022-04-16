Evening news: Three-year-old ‘lucky to be alive’ after scrambler bike hit-and-run; and Ryan Tubridy accused of ‘misogyny’ by Derry Girls star

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Tributes have poured in for a former junior Republic of Ireland soccer player who Gardaí have confirmed died after being assaulted in Limerick city last night.
A shocked mum has revealed how her three year old daughter is lucky to be alive after a scrambler bike crossed over her in a terrifying hit and run incident on Good Friday.
Captain Peter O’Mahony wound back the clock and led the way with a superb display as Munster advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup for the 20th time in their history.
The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has been accused of misogyny by Derry Girls actor Jamie Lee O’Donnell.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has led the tributes to the former Fianna Fáil cabinet minister, senator and European Commissioner Michael O’Kennedy who has died aged 86.
A driver caught carrying a knife had previously been cut out of an overturned car after a “terrifying” accident and kept the blade in case this ever happened again.
A mother of two was caught with 23 stolen Dairy Milk chocolate bars after she shoplifted steak and lamb from a supermarket. Melissa McMahon (35) had her case referred by a judge to the drug treatment court.
Harry and Meghan are set to address the audience at the televised event in The Hague, the Netherlands, which will be attended by members of the Dutch royal family and the country's prime minister.