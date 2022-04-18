Evening news: Teenager charged with assault after English tourist left with severe injuries; new Covid variant up to 20pc more transmissible

Stefan Bornac, of Woodlands Park, Naas, Co. Kildare was granted bail after he was charged with assault causing harm at D'Olier Street, D. 2 on April 17. Pic Collins Courts

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Teenager charged with assault after English tourist left with severe injuries in Dublin

A young man charged with assault after an English tourist suffered severe injuries in Dublin city-centre at the weekend has been released on bail.

XE Covid variant is up to 20pc more transmissible and likely spreading in Ireland, leading immunologist says

A leading immunologist has said a new, more transmissible Covid-19 strain which has been detected in the North is spreading across the island of Ireland.

WBC President distances himself from Daniel Kinahan, says Dubai meeting due to ‘absolute ignorance of the situation’

The President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, has distanced himself and the WBC from Daniel Kinahan in a statement issued on Monday.

‘There are no words’: Tributes paid to young Cavan woman who passed away at the weekend

The funeral of a young Co Cavan woman who sadly passed away at the weekend will take place tomorrow. Leah Farrelly was well-known and well-loved in the local GAA and basketball communities.

Saoradh parade: Arrests made as police come under attack from petrol bombs in Derry

A number of arrests have been made during Saoradh’s National Republican Commemoration march in Derry on Monday, after police officers came under attack from petrol bombs.

Lyra McKee’s family voice disgust over Easter parade linked to dissidents on anniversary of her murder

The family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee have voiced disgust that a republican Easter parade linked with dissidents went ahead on the anniversary of her murder.

Omicron XE: What do we know about new Covid subvariant and what are symptoms?

The new, more transmissible strain of the Omicron variant has more than 1,200 confirmed cases in the UK to date. There is one confirmed case in the Republic of Ireland but the UK is understood to be ahead in sequencing. Here is everything you need to know.

Mourners at funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee remember lives full of ‘love and kindness’

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee at their funerals, which are taking place this Easter Monday.

PJ O'Hanlon and 40/1 shot Lord Lariat win 150th Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.