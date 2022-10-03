Evening news: Teacher who faked qualifications struck off teaching register; Jamie Dornan pays tribute to late father at Belfast service

Actor Jamie Dornan pictured at the St Anne's Cathedral service for his father, Professor Jim Dornan. (Darren Kidd / PressEye)

Mechanic pleads guilty to manslaughter of Det Gda Colm Horkan in Roscommon

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a garda in Co Roscommon, but guilty to his “manslaughter for reason of diminished responsibility”.

Teacher who faked qualifications struck off teaching register

A teacher who submitted false certificates about his qualifications to the Teaching Council has had his name removed from the register of teachers by order of the High Court.

Woman who defrauded her employers out of €2.2m and faked having cancer to fund lavish lifestyle loses bid to appeal prison sentence

A Co Tyrone woman who defrauded her employers out of £1.9m (€2.2m) and faked having cancer to continue funding her lavish lifestyle, has lost a bid to appeal the prison sentence imposed.

Jamie Dornan pays tribute to late father Professor Jim Dornan at Belfast service

Actor Jamie Dornan has attended a service in memory of his late father Professor Jim Dornan at St Anne’s Cathedral on Sunday, days after the former doctor was honoured at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Red Line Luas delays after dog named Billy gets trapped under tram

There are delays on Red Line Luas services this evening as a result of a dog being trapped under a tram.

Taoiseach says details on controversial cement levy still ‘to be worked out’ as Sinn Féin tables motion to scrap it

Micheál Martin has defended the new concrete levy, amid claims it would add around €3,000 to €4,000 to the costs of an average three-bed semi-detached home.

Man with Down syndrome ‘thrilled’ at election to senior position in Fianna Fáil

A young man from Co Westmeath has said he is “overwhelmed” and “overjoyed” at becoming the first person with Down syndrome to be elected to a senior position in a political party in Ireland.

GP failed to properly exam woman who thought she had tampon stuck inside her, inquiry hears

A family doctor has been censured by the Irish Medical Council over his failure to carry out a proper examination of a female patient who suspected she had a tampon stuck inside her body.

212-megawatt battery storage plant gets go-ahead in Kildare despite objections from top horse breeders

A Co Kildare stud farm owned by US billionaire John Malone has failed to prevent contentious plans for a new power plant from getting the green light.

Warning after young woman dies in Limerick from meningitis

The Department of Public Health Mid-West has confirmed it has launched an investigation following a fatal case of “meningococcal disease” in a young adult in Limerick, and warned the public to be vigilant for symptoms of the potentially deadly bug.