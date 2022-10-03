Evening news: Teacher who faked qualifications struck off teaching register; Jamie Dornan pays tribute to late father at Belfast service

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a garda in Co Roscommon, but guilty to his “manslaughter for reason of diminished responsibility”.
A teacher who submitted false certificates about his qualifications to the Teaching Council has had his name removed from the register of teachers by order of the High Court.
A Co Tyrone woman who defrauded her employers out of £1.9m (€2.2m) and faked having cancer to continue funding her lavish lifestyle, has lost a bid to appeal the prison sentence imposed.
Actor Jamie Dornan has attended a service in memory of his late father Professor Jim Dornan at St Anne’s Cathedral on Sunday, days after the former doctor was honoured at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.
There are delays on Red Line Luas services this evening as a result of a dog being trapped under a tram.
Micheál Martin has defended the new concrete levy, amid claims it would add around €3,000 to €4,000 to the costs of an average three-bed semi-detached home.
A young man from Co Westmeath has said he is “overwhelmed” and “overjoyed” at becoming the first person with Down syndrome to be elected to a senior position in a political party in Ireland.
A family doctor has been censured by the Irish Medical Council over his failure to carry out a proper examination of a female patient who suspected she had a tampon stuck inside her body.
A Co Kildare stud farm owned by US billionaire John Malone has failed to prevent contentious plans for a new power plant from getting the green light.
The Department of Public Health Mid-West has confirmed it has launched an investigation following a fatal case of “meningococcal disease” in a young adult in Limerick, and warned the public to be vigilant for symptoms of the potentially deadly bug.