Evening news: son of TD accused of failing to pay €417 bill at Dublin restaurant; full list of AIB branches to go cashless this year revealed

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Revealed: the full list of AIB branches to go cashless this year – find out if your branch is affected

Several Allied Irish Bank (AIB) branches will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the bank, from the 30th of September and the 21st of October 2022.

Live blog: Ludogorets v Shamrock Rovers - Hoops on Champions League mission in Bulgaria

Organised crime boss behind vicious Longford feud sentenced following high-profile CAB raid

A leading figure behind a Longford-based organised crime gang who is currently in prison for stabbing another man in a vicious feud-related incident has been convicted of handling stolen property following a high-profile Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raid two years ago.

Son of TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh accused of failing to pay €417 bill at Dublin restaurant

Lorcan Ó Snodaigh (24) and others allegedly ordered the food and drinks at a city cafe-bar without having the funds to pay.

Watch as lightning strikes Poolbeg chimneys amid heatwave in Dublin

John Montaine, partner of ex-Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne, is court no-show as he says he is homeless in Longford

The partner of TD Violet-Anne Wynne, John Montaine, was a 'no-show' in court today as he is currently homeless and living in Co Longford.

Kerry publican refuses entry to gardaí ‘knocking on door’ for 45 minutes

Gardaí spent 45 minutes knocking on the windows and door of a pub in Castlemaine to gain entry to the premises after they heard noise in the premises when it should have been closed.

Major incident declared in London as fire engulfs homes amid 40C heat

Taxpayers to foot six figure bill for Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ legal challenge to Covid rules

The Supreme Court has ruled that Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters' do not have to pay the State’s legal fees in the failed challenge to the constitutionality Covid-19 pandemic laws.

Over 10 tonnes of litter removed from one Dublin beach as sunseekers leave beaches in a mess

More than 10 tonnes of litter was removed from one Dublin beach alone today after thousands of sunseekers flocked to the coast to bask in the hot weather and then left their rubbish behind.

BBC loses bid to keep press out of part of veteran Northern Irish presenter Donna Traynor’s employment hearing

The BBC has failed in its bid to prevent journalists from attending part of the hearing of Donna Traynor’s employment case.