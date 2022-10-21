Evening news: Shocking video of Dublin taxi driver who deliberately drove into cyclist; Westlife star fined €180 after going 9kph over limit

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon gets prison sentence over refusal to cooperate with Capitol attack probe

Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the American right who served as a senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers

Shocking video of Dublin taxi driver who deliberately drove into a cyclist and knocked him off his bike





Criminal Assets Bureau attempting to seize cars, properties and €300,000 in cash from Drogheda feud brothers

Earlier this year the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) was granted interim orders over several assets owned by siblings Owen and Brendan Maguire.

Comedian PJ Gallagher opens up about mental health struggles, saying ‘I was a threat to myself’

At the start of this year, Mr Gallagher took time off from his presenting duties on Dublin station Radio Nova because he suffered what he described as a “breakdown”.

Man accused of stealing car with nine-month-old baby inside released on bail

A Dublin man charged with theft of a car with a nine-month-old baby inside has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Man who killed his mother with hatchet after row over iPhone found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Expert psychiatrists had told the court that Mr Dunne, who admitted killing his mother denied it was murder, was incapable of understanding or controlling his actions on the night and was suffering with a mental disorder at the time.

Westlife star Kian Egan fined €180 after being caught driving 9kph over speed limit

The pop star (42), with an address at Carrowdough, Strandhill, Sligo, was fined €180 at Sligo District Court yesterday.

Penny Mordaunt throws hat in the ring in the race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Penny Mordaunt has become the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed Liz Truss as UK prime minister, with a pledge to re-unite the bitterly divided Tory Party.

Rachel Allen’s son Joshua released from jail after serving three months for cocaine possession

The jailed son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen has been released from prison after serving three months of a seven-month sentence for possessing cocaine for his personal use.

Sacking upheld of manager who ‘lost control’ of Port Tunnel while colleague pulled prank with false crash report

The Workplace Relations Commission has upheld the sacking of a duty manager who “lost control” of the Dublin Port Tunnel while a junior colleague used the radio system to pull a “prank” on another colleague.