Evening news: Shocking video of Dublin taxi driver who deliberately drove into cyclist; Westlife star fined €180 after going 9kph over limit

Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the American right who served as a senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers
Earlier this year the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) was granted interim orders over several assets owned by siblings Owen and Brendan Maguire.
At the start of this year, Mr Gallagher took time off from his presenting duties on Dublin station Radio Nova because he suffered what he described as a “breakdown”.
A Dublin man charged with theft of a car with a nine-month-old baby inside has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Expert psychiatrists had told the court that Mr Dunne, who admitted killing his mother denied it was murder, was incapable of understanding or controlling his actions on the night and was suffering with a mental disorder at the time.
The pop star (42), with an address at Carrowdough, Strandhill, Sligo, was fined €180 at Sligo District Court yesterday.
Penny Mordaunt has become the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed Liz Truss as UK prime minister, with a pledge to re-unite the bitterly divided Tory Party.
The jailed son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen has been released from prison after serving three months of a seven-month sentence for possessing cocaine for his personal use.
The Workplace Relations Commission has upheld the sacking of a duty manager who “lost control” of the Dublin Port Tunnel while a junior colleague used the radio system to pull a “prank” on another colleague.