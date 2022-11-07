Evening news: ‘Sex pest’ businessman blames excessive drinking for sexual assaults of teenage employee; Judge hits out at Enoch Burke’s ‘scurrilous’ claims

Here are this evening's biggest stories.

Gardaí arrest man (20) known to murdered Westmeath-based psychic Stefan Posschier

Gardaí investigating the murder of Westmeath-based psychic Stefan Nivelles Posschier have arrested a man who was known to him.

Footballer Benjamin Mendy tells rape trial he enjoyed ‘having sex with a lot of women’

On Monday, the player, who is accused of seven counts of rape, told his trial at Chester Crown Court it was “honestly, so easy” for him to meet women to have sexual activity with.

Judge hits out at Enoch Burke’s ‘scurrilous’ claims of ‘a stitch up’ by members of the judiciary

A judge has hit out at Enoch Burke’s use of “strident” language after the schoolteacher likened the Irish courts to those in the former Soviet Union and suggested Irish judges had been involved in “a stitch up” in his case.

Outspoken priest backs Fr Sheehy, says he was left ‘speechless’ by Bishop of Kerry’s apology

The parish priest described as “utter nonsense’’ the decision by Bishop Ray Browne to apologise for remarks made by Fr Sean Sheehy.

‘Sex pest’ businessman blames excessive drinking for his sexual assaults of teenage employee

The married man pleaded guilty in response to two charges of sexual assault committed against a young woman who was on his staff part-time.

Widow of Garda Jerry McCabe hits out at Mary Lou McDonald’s comments on IRA and gangland violence

The widow of a garda shot dead by the IRA in 1996 has criticised comments by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that there was "no comparison" between the IRA and gangland violence.

Ukrainians hand letter to embassy detailing issues refugees are facing in Ireland

Man with 424 previous convictions admits drink driving on wrong side of road

A serial road traffic offender who rammed police cars has admitted driving a car on the wrong side of the road while drunk, a court has heard

€30,000 settlement for girl who fell and cut her head on school chair while coming in from yard

Lara Higgins was five when she suffered a laceration near her left eye area after she fell forward and struck her head on the chair which was propping open a door.

Rejoice (silently, to yourself) – Irish Rail are bringing back the quiet carriage on the Cork-Dublin train

How successful the quiet carriage is will be up travellers themselves to respect and enforce, so it’s never going to be a perfect system.

Hitman Imre Arakas to be extradited from Ireland to Lithuania for trial over murder of pop star’s lover

Notorious international hitman Imre Arakas, who is alleged to have supplied guns to an organised gang in the murder of a Lithuanian pop star's lover, is to be surrendered to that country to face trial, the High Court ruled today.

€2m award for Donegal couple exposed to toxic chemicals from home spray foam insulation upheld

A €2 million award to a couple who claimed they were exposed to toxic chemicals after spray foam insulation was installed in their home has been upheld by the Court of Appeal (CoA).