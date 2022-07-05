Evening news: School bus fees waived for one year and back-to-school allowance increased; Crisis for Boris Johnson as Sunak and Javid quit

School bus fees waived for one year and €100 per child increase in back-to-school allowance announced

School transport fees will suspended for one year and the Back to School Allowance will increase by €100 per child under a €67m cost of living package agreed by Government this evening.

Man found guilty of shooting father-of-one dead as he pushed his infant son in pram

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering a dad-of-one by shooting him three times while he pushed his four-month-old son in a pram in broad daylight.

Bonanza for Adare boutiques as golf Wags given €10,000 each to spend during JP McManus charity pro-am

Pre-paid credit cards worth €10,000 each gifted to the wives and girlfriends of golfers taking part in the JP McManus charity pro-am, has resulted in a bonanza for businesses in the pretty village of Adare, Co Limerick.

Crisis for Boris Johnson as Chancellor and Health Secretary both quit

Two of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior Cabinet colleagues have quit. Rishi Sunak said he was resigning as Chancellor, shortly after Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s resignation announcement.

Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall claim non-jury trials over Regency murder are ‘unlawful’

The Supreme Court has been urged to rule that the pending trials of Gerry Hutch and ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall in the non-jury Special Criminal Court (SCC) would be unlawful.

Woman who put her baby in a bin after giving birth receives three month jail sentence

A woman has received a jail sentence of three months for the manslaughter and neglect of a newborn baby that she put in a bin after giving birth.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin travelling to Kyiv tonight ahead of meeting with President Zelensky

Taoiseach Micheál Martin's visit follows an invitation issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation between the two around a fortnight ago ahead of last month's European Council meeting.

Judge refuses protection order to man whose wife claims he ‘secretly married three or four ladies’

A judge has refused to grant a domestic violence protection order to a man “with three wives”.

Mica and pyrite action groups form political party to challenge government in next election

Mica and pyrite action groups from five counties have joined together to form a new political party with the intention of running candidates in the next local and general elections.

Man (67) injured after shots fired at house in Tallaght

A 67-year-old man has been hospitalised after shots were fired into a house in south Dublin this afternoon.

WATCH: Laois man with Motor Neurone Disease starts GoFundMe for wife and two children

A number of serious criminal cases paused this week due to rise in Covid infections

At least three courts at the Criminal Courts of Justice were not able to sit as a result of parties involved in cases having to isolate due to Covid-19.

Creche worker says she was called a ‘stupid f***ing b****’ when she asked to return to former role after maternity leave

A creche worker who said she received an abusive response from a company director after asking to return from maternity leave has been awarded €15,000 in compensation by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Dogs saved from illegal puppy farm in Co Waterford are given new lease of life

An Animal Welfare Inspector with the ISPCA has described how “defenceless dogs” that were saved from an illegal puppy farm in Co Waterford have been able to start their journey to a new life.

After a slow start Irish viewers are falling for Love Island

Figures released to Independent.ie reveal that over 1.7 million viewers have tuned into the Virgin Media reality show since it first returned to our small screens a month ago.